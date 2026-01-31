Gen Zs Are More Than Lazy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always been the same narrative: Gen Z is lazy. They don’t want to work. They just goof around. They’re glued to their phones. They’re rude, they talk back to elders, they look for shortcuts, they feel too much. And apparently, they’ve messed up relationships too.

What people often forget is that Gen Z grew up fast.

They were introduced to the internet and technology far earlier than any previous generation. Yes, that exposure led them to things kids weren’t meant to see or understand so soon. But maybe the problem wasn’t curiosity, maybe it was the absence of guidance.

Kids explore what fascinates them. That’s human. And instead of explaining, supporting, or growing alongside them, many adults chose to dismiss, shame, or mislead.

Calling Gen Z lazy is easy.

Understanding them is not.

And maybe that’s exactly where we keep getting it wrong.

They aren’t hiding their pain behind a permanent façade of happiness. They talk about it. They acknowledge it. And in doing so, they save themselves from years of suppressed emotions — emotional wounds that often turn physical over time, especially when it comes to mental health.

Another label Gen Z carries is being “disrespectful”, and I’ve thought about this a lot.

Yes, respect matters. And yes, there are moments when staying quiet is necessary. But let’s be honest: there are also moments when elders say or do things they shouldn’t. Silence, in those situations, often becomes consent. Standing up for yourself or for your people isn’t disrespect; it’s self-respect.

There’s a saying that goes, “People exploit those who stay quiet,” and I think most of us learn that the hard way.

Technology is another easy target.

Parents often hand over phones to keep children occupied, and naturally, kids end up exploring things they shouldn’t. But in an evolving world, keeping children away from technology forever isn’t realistic. Growth doesn’t come from restriction alone; it comes from guidance. We either grow with them, or we lose the chance to guide them at all.

And yes, Gen Z’s dating habits are questioned constantly, and I won’t pretend they’re perfect.

Breadcrumbing. Benching. Roster dating. Situationships.

I don’t necessarily support all of it. But let’s be real, these dynamics have always existed. They just didn’t have names before. Gen Z didn’t invent emotional confusion; they simply gave it language. And in its own way, that reflects emotional awareness and intelligence.

It’s also worth remembering that some teenagers today are millionaires — something that wasn’t nearly as common in previous generations. Lazy people don’t build businesses, brands, or careers before adulthood.

Guidance matters. Balance matters. And yes, smart work matters too.

Gen Z is often accused of refusing to “grow up early.” And maybe that’s partly true. Sometimes responsibility is necessary, but growing up too fast also comes at a cost. Refusing to rush into adulthood isn’t always immaturity; sometimes, it’s self-preservation.

What is impressive, though, and I don’t think this is said enough, is how much Gen Z takes on.

Studies. Jobs. Side hustles. Hobbies. Passions.

They try, even with fear, even with doubt. They don’t wait for the perfect moment. They start anyway.

Like every generation, Gen Z has flaws. I’m not denying that. But one undeniable trait is their willingness to question norms. They talk about burnout before life breaks them. They don’t believe in settling just because society says it’s time. They keep exploring.

Not all, but many.

Gen Z is more than lazy.

They’re learning. Questioning. Building. Healing.

For more, follow up on Avni Singh | Her Campus and Her Campus at MUJ.