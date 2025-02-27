‘Twas “ON SALE” for You, but the Planet Paid the Price

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With your almirah replete with retired attires and obsolete clothes that have had their ‘main character’ moment before being demoted to extras, and now sit abandoned on shelves, in corners, or stuffed into drawers — I totally understand that they have seen better days. But now, it’s just you—with your closet bursting at the seams—looking at a pile of “been there, done that” fashion. Do you pause to ask yourself the question: Eh, why the heck did I buy these? A need, a want, or just another ‘ Oops, I did it again ’ moment? Well, I guess it’s a little late then to ponder anymore—disaster’s done, really. But hey! Maybe let your brain do a quick fitting before you buy into a trend that won’t last the season? It’s time we start thinking more BEFORE we buy. Consumerism has gripped our planet with reckless abandon, leaving behind a trail of destruction that might be unforeseeable today but undeniable tomorrow.

Okay, okay, maybe I’m being too dramatic. Or am I? But if drama gets your attention, so be it—because these stats deserve a serious look:

• The textile industry uses the equivalent of 86 million Olympic-sized swimming pools of water resources yearly.

• Every second, one garbage truck of textiles is either landfilled or incinerated.

• 60% of all clothing is made from synthetic materials like polyester, acrylic, and nylon, which shed harmful microplastics with every wash.

• Around 9% of microplastic losses in oceans come from textiles. Laundry alone releases half a million tonnes of plastic microfibres into the ocean annually—equivalent to almost three billion polyester shirts .

Ever thought fashion could be so intimately linked with life itself? Positively, a resounding YES. As in the words of Bill Cunningham, “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” It is being in the present, infusing our daily lives with colors, emotions, textures, feelings—and then some. But ahem! If fashion is a reflection of its time, then today’s small print is less of a disclaimer and more of a full-blown crisis, penned by none other than us. The same forces that keep fashion fresh and lively have polluted air and rivers, razed forests, and siphoned resources, all while displacing communities, perpetuating inequalities and injustices, and exploiting labour. The people who suffer the most from environmental destruction are often those with the least power to fight it. From Indigenous land theft for resource extraction to the placement of toxic waste sites in local neighbourhoods, environmental issues are deeply intertwined with systemic oppression. Yet, mainstream brands remain fixated on feel-good sustainability that foregrounds privileged consumers rather than those on the frontlines of environmental harm.

Performative Environmentalism

Yes! Corporate environmentalism is having a moment. Many brands tout carbon offsets, for example, plant trees, invest in renewable energy projects or clean energy, or buy credits from sustainability programs. Well, all of it as part of the proof of their eco-consciousness! Yet, these efforts often function as little more than corporate indulgences, allowing companies to continue exploitative practices while claiming environmental responsibility without addressing how their supply chains exploit labour, pollute communities, or perpetuate inequalities.

The brands that cater to greenwashing, almost invariably focus on their ‘self-congratulatory’ carbon neutrality efforts. Greenwashing, more often than not, caters to privileged demographics and the solutions presented—such as buying eco-friendly clothing and products—are often consumerist and exclude marginalized communities most affected by environmental harm!

“Creating fashion that acknowledges planetary boundaries and our interconnectedness with nature is so important.” Emma Jane Hague (founder of South West England Fibreshed)

Cultural appropriation

Fast fashion’s aftereffects that challenge sustainability, and unethical labour practices are nothing new on the table. But oppression goes far beyond this—sometimes so subtle and insidious that it goes unnoticed. All thanks to cultural appropriation for reinforcing disparities by allowing dominant cultures and brands to profit from the cultural symbols, artistry, and styles of marginalized or minority communities, without providing them with opportunities or recognition! Worse, the communities bearing the brunt—Indigenous groups, small populations, and low-income communities—are rarely included in the conversations, let alone in the decision-making processes of these brands and commodities.

When you buy from fast fashion giants like H&M and Zara, retailers like Primark or Boohoo, or from luxury labels like Burberry—remember that they have been accused multiple times of the amount of destruction they’ve caused—whether it was massive deforestation or the violence for the inhabitants to seize the land, and the exploitation of the workers alike. Such and many more have resorted to illegal and unethical ways to ramp up their business on the cost of lives of people, and the flora and fauna!

In our fast-paced MODERN world, slowing down feels almost heretical — but it has never been more crucial!

Our collective efforts matter, but we need groundbreaking and drastic systemic changes in the way our society is currently functioning overall—be it the government, the policies, the industries, or the businesses. Alterations and alternatives are the need of the hour. Sometimes we don’t know everything, but when we do it’s the epoch to put foot. Go vocal for local, humans, environment, and this place that we call home. 🌎

Who makes your clothes? Do the values of the makers align with that of yours? Whom are you paying? And what for? Please ask yourself these questions. And while you ponder on your next purchase—try to reuse, or repurpose that junk that you have hoarded in your armoire!

“Buy Less, Choose Well, Make it Last” Vivienne Westwood (fashion designer and businesswoman)

