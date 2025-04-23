The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did I do the right thing?

Did I truly live up to my parents’ approval — or just chase the idea of it?

Was their nod one of genuine praise, or quiet dismissal dressed in politeness?

I think about that sometimes. Whether their silences held pride or disappointment. Whether I was seen for who I was becoming, or only for how well I followed the script they had written long before I could read it.

Because sometimes a nod isn’t a yes.

Sometimes it’s just a motion — a placeholder where a conversation should’ve been.

And I wonder: have I been living for a nod that was never mine to receive in the first place?

“The Nod” — such a meek movement, yet it carries so much power. It’s subtle, almost imperceptible. A tilt of the chin, a quiet shift — but within it lives affirmation, pride, permission. That silent yes. That I see you. I’m proud of you. At first, nods were just gestures — casual acknowledgments, perhaps even accidental. But somewhere along the way, they became loaded. We began to need them. Not just want them, but crave them.

Now, the absence of a nod feels like rejection. And its presence? Like a reward. We start to organize our worth around it. The nod becomes a kind of oxygen — necessary to breathe in certain rooms, necessary to feel safe in our own skin. We tie our value to the reactions of others, often forgetting that their approval was never supposed to define us.

And yet, the hunger remains. The desire to be chosen, to be validated, to be told — even silently — you’re enough. But in chasing nods, we risk erasing our own voice. We forget that our worth isn’t up for silent votes in someone else’s head. It isn’t in the nod. It’s in the act of standing tall even when no one’s looking.

The need for approval is one of the most powerful yet invisible forces shaping human behavior. It operates beneath the surface — subtle, persistent, and often undetected — guiding our choices, silencing our instincts, and bending us toward belonging. Unlike hunger or pain, it doesn’t scream. It whispers. In the compliments we chase, the smiles we rehearse, the edits we make before we speak. It’s the silent architect of our decisions, the reason we laugh when we’re unsure, or stay quiet when we want to scream.

We call it politeness. Professionalism. Adaptability. But often, it’s just survival — the kind that comes from needing to be liked, to be accepted, to be seen. We live for nods, for retweets, for the warmth of approval in a world that rarely hands it out freely. And yet, the more we crave it, the more we lose our ability to ask: what if I said yes to myself first?

Validation or Addiction?

There’s a fine line between seeking connection and becoming dependant on approval. Validation in it’s healthiest form, is human.

We’re wired to respond to each other — to feel seen, heard, and valued. A nod can affirm that we belong. That we matter. That our efforts weren’t invisible. It’s okay — even beautiful — to want that.

But when the need for validation becomes a constant craving, it stops being support and starts becoming a substitute for self-worth. That’s when it shifts — quietly — into addiction. We start tailoring ourselves not for expression, but for reaction. We shape our words, our dreams, even our identities around applause we haven’t yet received. The silence of disapproval becomes unbearable. And the nod? It becomes a drug. Fleeting, momentary, but enough to keep us coming back.

We confuse performance with purpose. We mistake recognition for fulfillment. And worst of all, we forget how to approve of ourselves without anyone else’s signal.

So we have to ask ourselves — when we seek the nod, is it to connect? Or is it to survive? Are we looking for reassurance, or are we outsourcing our worth?

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be seen. But there’s everything at stake when we forget how to see ourselves.

Reclaiming the Nod

At some point, we have to ask: what if the nod doesn’t come? What if the people we love, the ones we once performed for, never tilt their heads in that quiet gesture of approval? Do we stop dancing? Stop creating? Stop becoming?

Or do we learn to nod for ourselves?

Reclaiming the nod means untangling our worth from other people’s reactions. It’s the brave act of standing in front of the mirror, not to fix or perfect, but to recognize. To say, I see you. I know how hard you’re trying. I’m proud of you. Even when no one else is watching.

It means celebrating the effort, not just the outcome. Finding pride in the process, not just the praise. It’s choosing to move forward even when the applause is absent, even when the world looks away. Reclaiming the nod is radical. Because it’s yours.

You give it to the version of yourself that stumbled but still stood up. To the child in you that tried so hard to be good. To the present self, still learning, still showing up, even when the journey feels long and lonely. You nod for every small victory, every quiet step toward self-acceptance.

Because in reclaiming the nod, you are no longer bound to the whims of external validation. You step into a space where you are enough — just as you are. Where approval doesn’t have to come from anyone else. You learn to give yourself the approval you’ve always sought, the reassurance that your existence, your choices, your dreams are valid. Not because someone else tells you, but because you know it deep within.

And maybe that’s the quiet revolution — to live not for the nod, but beyond it.

To become someone who doesn’t just chase approval — but radiates it.

To be your own witness. Your own affirmation.

To carry your own yes.

You don’t need the nod to know you’ve made it. You’ve already arrived.

And in that soft, intimate moment of self-recognition, you find a deeper sense of peace. A profound knowing that the love, the pride, and the affirmation you’ve always yearned for were waiting for you all along — in your own heart.

So stand tall, with or without the nod. You are already seen. You are already enough.

