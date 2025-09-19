Dil Maange More (Favours)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are creatures more elusive than Bigfoot, more inconsistent than Delhi weather, and more opportunistic than a coaching center pamphlet distributor outside an IIT-JEE venue. No, I’m not talking about aliens, influencers, or even Indian matchmakers. I’m talking about pop-up relatives.

You might not know them until suddenly, you do. They are the human equivalent of a browser pop-up: appearing out of nowhere, demanding your attention, blocking your life, and almost always carrying an agenda that somehow involves you doing something for them. One minute, your phone is quietly resting; the next, it buzzes with a message from a number you don’t recognize:

“Hello beta, do you remember me? I’m your chachi’s saali’s husband’s bua’s nephew.”

Do you remember them? Absolutely not. Do they expect you to remember them? Without question. And just like that, they’ve entered your life again. Welcome, my friend, to the strange, slightly terrifying, and endlessly hilarious world of Indian pop-up relatives — a phenomenon so universal that no matter your state, caste, or community, these characters will find you.

The Vanishing Act

What makes pop-up relatives truly magical is their ability to disappear. Years can go by—weddings, birthdays, funerals, festivals—and not a trace of them appears. Did they attend your sister’s wedding? Nope. Did they call when your dadi was sick? Not even a WhatsApp forward. Did they send a cringe Diwali GIF with diyas and “shubh labh”? Forget it.

And yet, when they need something, suddenly, they remember you exist. Not just remember—they reappear with dramatic flair, nostalgia, and affection that feels suspiciously weaponized. “Arrey beta! How much you’ve grown! I still remember when you were this small.” No, you weren’t even there, but somehow that doesn’t stop them from pretending.

Every pop-up relative has a signature opener: the dreaded “Beta, do you remember me?” It is never a question—it’s a trap. Say “Yes,” and they will test your memory: “Oh really? Where did we meet last? What was I wearing? How many spoons of sugar do I take in my chai?” Say “No,” and they’ll act scandalized: “Wah! Children today have no sanskaar. We carried you in our arms, and now you don’t remember us?” Hesitate, smile awkwardly, or fake a cough, and congratulations—you’ve just extended the conversation by ten minutes. There is no winning here, only survival.

The vanishing act is what makes their reappearance so uncanny. You can spend an entire decade growing up, moving cities, changing schools, forming your own independent life, and they are invisible. You forget their faces. You forget their names. But as soon as they need you, bam, they appear like ghosts from a family-themed horror movie — but somehow still smiling.

The Many Faces of Pop-Up Relatives

Pop-up relatives are not a monolith; they have evolved over time, forming sub-species with unique quirks, agendas, and survival mechanisms. They are as varied as they are consistent in one thing: they always expect something from you.

The Job Application Uncle

They appear when their child is “looking for opportunities.” Suddenly, you receive a message:

“Beta, I heard you’re working in software. My Rohan also is very smart, topper of his colony. Can you just put in his resume?”

You’ve never met Rohan. You didn’t even know he existed. But now you are apparently responsible for his career trajectory at Google, Microsoft, or NASA. Bonus feature: if Rohan doesn’t get the job, they subtly blame you for “not trying hard enough.” It doesn’t matter that you didn’t even know the job existed until five seconds ago; you are, by default, morally culpable.

The Foreign Currency Aunty

This relative has one main obsession: foreign currency. If you live abroad, or even know someone who does, you are now a living, breathing duty-free catalogue.

“Beta, when you come from America, can you bring me one handbag, only small Michael Kors, nothing big, only $300. Also, one iPhone, two perfumes, and multivitamins.”

God forbid you actually live abroad. Your luggage allowance becomes a public resource. Your carry-on is no longer yours; it is a floating gift basket for the entire extended family tree.

The Contact Collector

This species treats your social and professional networks like coupons they can redeem at will.

“Beta, you know someone in media? Can you get coverage for my son’s YouTube channel?”

“Beta, you know a doctor? Can you get an appointment in two hours?”

“Beta, you know a minister? Can you get our electricity bill waived?”

Every acquaintance, every friend, every distant connection is fair game. Your contacts become collateral in the Indian social ecosystem.

The Borrower Cousin

They emerge only when their wallet is lighter than their excuses.

“Bhai, just a small help, can you transfer ₹10,000 today? I’ll return it in one week.”

Spoiler alert: that “one week” is usually a decade. If you dare ask for it back, you’re met with moral outrage: “Arrey, itna hisaab kitab family mein nahin karte.” But if you ever borrow ₹500 from them, you’ll hear about it until the next generation graduates.

The Shaadi Season Squad

These relatives are like migratory birds—they only appear during weddings. If you’re getting married, suddenly relatives you haven’t seen in 15 years RSVP enthusiastically, especially if the venue is five-star and the buffet has twelve counters. They arrive early, stay late, pack enough sweets to open a small halwai shop, and disappear the moment the last plate is cleared.

The Fake Familiarity Playbook

Pop-up relatives are professional operators, and they have a foolproof three-step script.

Step one: emotional buttering-up. “Beta, we are so proud of you. You are like my own son/daughter.”

Step two: guilt-tripping. “Your papa and I grew up together. We are like brothers only.”

Step three: the ask. And that “one small thing” could range from hosting a child for six months to editing an SOP to picking them up from the airport at 3:40 a.m.

It’s a script as old as family networks themselves but now enhanced by technology. WhatsApp forwards, Facebook tags, LinkedIn messages—they can reach you from across the globe in seconds. The pop-up relative is a creature of persistence; if you try to ignore them, they escalate.

The “Help Beta” Economy

In India, “help beta” is not a request. It is a command disguised as affection.

Help beta, my daughter needs coaching materials.

Help beta, can you edit my son’s SOP?

Help beta, pick us up at 3:40 a.m.

And the absurdity lies in the framing: each ask is “bas ek chhoti si help”—a tiny, inconsequential favor. Yet it consumes weekends, energy, and sometimes, even your savings. The power of this phrase is psychological: it blends obligation with affection, leaving you unable to say no without feeling like the villain.

Why They Pop Up

Why do pop-up relatives vanish for years, only to reappear precisely when it benefits them? The answer is both simple and maddening: it’s woven into the very fabric of Indian society—a delicate, messy tapestry stitched with nostalgia, guilt, obligation, and opportunism. In India, family ties are sacred, revered almost as a moral imperative, yet they are incredibly flexible. One moment, a distant cousin is an abstract name on a family tree. The next, the same person is “like my own child,” if it serves their purpose. Your life becomes a stage on which these ties play out according to the relative’s needs, schedules, and whims. And you? You are collateral.

The phenomenon is deeply cultural. In India, families operate as intricate social networks, not just as emotional units. Obligations are often unspoken but fiercely enforced. There is an implicit understanding: we owe each other support, guidance, and sometimes, sheer convenience. But these rules are elastic. They bend in ways that benefit the opportunist and leave the conscientious party—usually you—trying to catch up. For example, a relative who never attended your graduation suddenly becomes invested in your career, not out of pride or curiosity, but because they need a favor from you. They disappear when there is nothing to gain, yet they reappear with pinpoint precision when the stakes are in their favor. It’s as if the universe itself conspires to turn every Indian family gathering into a covert business negotiation dressed as affection.

Guilt is another cornerstone of their strategy. Indian culture often fuses moral obligation with familial loyalty. Pop-up relatives are masters of guilt-tripping, turning casual conversations into exercises in moral calculus. You are made to feel indebted, not for acts of kindness you performed, but for the mere accident of being related. “Your father and I grew up together,” or “We carried you in our arms once”—statements meant to imply that your refusal to help now is morally untenable. Even if their last appearance in your life was a decade ago, that absence is reframed as a temporary lapse in attention rather than negligence. Suddenly, their demands are justified by a half-remembered, highly selective history.

Yet, for all their opportunism, pop-up relatives are not entirely malevolent. Their actions reflect the paradoxical nature of Indian familial culture, which is both fascinating and frustrating. The same family system that encourages vanishing acts and sudden appearances also fosters intense loyalty, care, and a deep sense of community. It is a place where generosity and exploitation coexist, often within the same person. One moment, a relative is asking for your passport to smuggle back handbags from abroad. The next, they are helping you navigate a bureaucratic nightmare, paying for a medical test you cannot afford, or showing up at your side during a personal crisis.

Pop-up relatives are microcosms of the Indian family itself: a blend of love, obligation, and strategy that cannot be neatly categorized.

Ultimately, the pop-up relative phenomenon is about survival, both theirs and yours. For them, reappearing only when convenient maximizes benefit and minimizes effort. For you, surviving their pop-ups becomes a test of patience, negotiation skills, and occasionally, moral flexibility. In navigating these relationships, you learn lessons in diplomacy, storytelling, and emotional agility that no school or textbook could ever teach.

In short, pop-up relatives are not random; they are a reflection of the intricate social calculus embedded in Indian culture. They teach you to expect the unexpected, to balance affection with caution, and to laugh at the absurdities that arise when family obligations collide with opportunism. And as maddening as they are, they remind us that the ties of family —however elastic — are never truly absent, even when the relatives themselves are.

The Humor in Pop-Up Relatives

If there’s one thing that makes enduring pop-up relatives bearable, it’s humour. Their audacity is so ridiculous, so shameless, that you can’t help but laugh — even while rolling your eyes. It’s almost a survival mechanism. Every Indian family has at least one or two of these characters. Every person has at least one story they tell over and over at weddings or WhatsApp chats, usually ending with a sigh and a laugh.

Humor in these interactions comes from recognition. We’ve all been there, tangled in the same web of expectations, absurd questions, and requests we can’t politely refuse. We share stories at family gatherings, over chai, and in WhatsApp forwards, laughing at the predictability of the pattern: the sudden appearance, the nostalgic monologue, the demand disguised as love. It’s almost comforting in a way, this collective experience of surviving the extended family circus.

It’s a reminder that no matter how alone you feel in your frustrations, you are part of a shared cultural story—a story where absurdity and affection coexist.

And humour isn’t just for coping — it’s for remembering. Years later, you recall the cousin who “borrowed” your travel itinerary for a side business, the aunt who expertly curated a list of items for you to carry from abroad, the uncle who somehow managed to make guilt feel like a compliment. These are the stories that make family life rich, messy, and unforgettable. Without humour, the audacity would feel exhausting. With humour, it becomes a badge of survival, a mark that you’ve lived through the chaos and come out smiling.

Closing Thoughts

So, the next time your phone buzzes with an unknown number and the dreaded question, “Beta, do you remember me?” — take a deep breath, smile, and enjoy the performance. Pop-up relatives are India’s longest-running reality show: dramatic, unpredictable, slightly irritating, and endlessly entertaining. They vanish once their favour is extracted, leaving you in peace — or so you think — until they reappear like clockwork, sometimes years later, ready for another cameo.

And yet, for all their chaos, for all the emotional labour they demand, pop-up relatives are proof that family—Indian family, with all its quirks, contradictions, and eccentricities — is never boring. They remind us that family is not just about loyalty, shared blood, or proximity; it’s about stories, laughter, and the shared experience of surviving the absurd together.

In the end, the irritation they inspire is inseparable from the love they symbolize. They are the wild cards of our lives, the unpredictable characters who ensure that no matter how carefully we plan, we are always in for a surprise. And maybe that is the true magic of Indian families: they are impossible, exhausting, and maddening, but also hilarious, human, and unforgettable.

