Crazy Rich Indians ft. MUJ

Welcome to Manipal University Jaipur, where the only thing more inflated than the egos is the tuition—never mind, even that’s just a pocket change for the Crazy Rich Indians who rule this campus like it’s their personal fiefdom. MUJ isn’t just a university; it’s a four-year audition for Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless. Nestled within a campus that looks like a KJo fantasy come to life, MUJ is less about lectures and more about who’s peacocking the loudest. If you thought college was about assignments and exams, think again. Here, it’s about who’s pulling up in a brand-new luxury car, whose weekend party features imported champagne, and who’s taking a ‘mental health break’ in Dubai because, well, stress is real—and so does a golden plated kunafa.

The Fashion Show That Never Ends

First things first: no one in MUJ actually dresses like a student. You see, in normal colleges, students throw on a hoodie and joggers. At MUJ, every day is a runway show. Sunglasses at 9 AM, branded sneakers paired with ripped jeans that cost more than some students’ semester tuition, and let’s not forget the oversized tote bags casually slung over a shoulder—because where else would you keep your MacBook (which is used exclusively for Netflix)?

Partying Like There’s No Tomorrow (Because There’s Daddy’s Money)

MUJ weekends are legendary. If your party doesn’t have at least a DJ flown in from Mumbai and drinks that cost more than your WiFi plan, don’t bother inviting anyone. VIP sections? Obviously. Bouncers? Essential. This isn’t just a party; it’s a statement. A three-day ‘birthday celebration’ in Goa—because turning 21 in Jaipur is just too ordinary? Well, at least they have permission and didn’t have to go full Rebel Kid and stage their own kidnapping in Bali. Oh, and that one guy who vanished for a week claiming he was ‘in Shimla on a work trip’? Turns out he’s just a college student who doesn’t even have a job—he was actually on vacation, skipping his quizzes without a care.

Hostel? Oh, That’s Just for Scoring an Extra Parking Lot

Getting a room in the GHS is just a formality. Do people actually live there? Of course not. It’s just another badge of honor, a flex to show that you could live there if you wanted. Because why settle for hostel life when you can move into an apartment with a skyline view and host exclusive invitation-only parties? The hostel remains a convenient mailing address, nothing more.

High on Life (And Other Things)

Of course, what’s a college experience without some extracurriculars? We’re not talking about debating societies or coding clubs. No, the real bonding happens over overpriced shisha, mysterious substances at house parties, and that one girl who calls everyone “bhaa-yaa” because, well, she’s from South Bombay. And brownies aren’t just for bake sales anymore. If you know, you know. Some hostel outlets even have a little extra ‘flavor’ in their stock, and let’s just say it’s not yogurt.

Hookup Culture: The New Social Currency

If you’re not in the dating scene, are you even living? MUJ’s social structure is built on one core principle—being ‘wanted.’ If you’re single by choice, you’re basically a social pariah. Relationships here are less about love and more about status updates. The real question isn’t do you have a partner? It’s how many people have you been with? Because, let’s be honest, exclusivity is so last season.

Why Show Up When You Can Pay Up?

Classes? A mere inconvenience. Assignments? Outsourced. Attendance? Negotiable. If you have the right ‘connections,’ you’re practically immune to academic consequences. The real challenge isn’t passing exams—it’s convincing your professor that you were ‘sick’ for a month while your Instagram was filled with beach selfies. But hey, education is important… just not as important as brunch at the Radisson.

Placements? No Thanks, Dad’s Got a Business

While mere mortals stress over placements, MUJ’s elite have no such worries. Why apply for a job when you can own the company? The future is already set—either they inherit a business empire or they ‘invest’ in a startup that mysteriously disappears after two years. Either way, their LinkedIn profile still says ‘Entrepreneur.’

Cool Today, Forgotten Tomorrow

But here’s the twist no one sees coming: four years of unlimited parties, reckless spending, and empty degrees eventually come to an end. The exclusive crowd that once set the trends? They’ll be clinging to their past glory while the so-called ‘losers’—the nerds who actually paid attention in class—will be shaping the future. In MUJ, money speaks the loudest, but beyond these gates, it doesn’t echo for long. Connections may open doors, but they won’t keep them open forever. Designer shoes and VIP parties might define your college years, but in the real world, success isn’t something you can flex—it’s something you have to earn. And when the dust settles, who’s really left standing?

The Show Must Go On

And that’s what makes MUJ more than just a university; it’s an experience. For rich kids, it’s a playground of excess, a four-year flex fest that’ll leave them with nothing but a degree they didn’t earn and a social media archive of “memories.”. Sure, some students are here for the actual degree, but let’s be real—this article isn’t about them.

So, if you’re looking for an education, you might find it here. But if you’re looking for drama, luxury, and a life straight out of a Netflix series, welcome to MUJ, where money speaks, rules are optional, and life is anything but average. Just remember—when the show ends, only the real players will still be in the game.

