Confessions of a Daydreamer

Whenever I pass by a really pretty house, I become a daydreamer and think about owning it someday, maybe with a cozy reading corner, huge windows, and a beautiful garden that make me feel like I have my life together. When I see a successful person, I picture myself being them: calm, confident, thriving. And sometimes, I even picture having my own little family someday, with mornings filled with laughter, lazy Sunday breakfasts, and the kind of peace that feels like home.

I bet it’s happened to you too. We all have those little daydreams, the “someday” scenarios that play in our heads when reality feels a little too ordinary. But maybe those dreams aren’t distractions; they’re the universe’s soft reminders of what we’re meant for.

If you can dream it, you can do it. Walt Disney

The Middle of the Story.

Here’s the unfiltered truth: chasing your dreams rarely feels magical. Most of the time, it’s boring, exhausting, and kind of confusing. There’s no background music or movie montage, just you, your laptop, and a to-do list that looks like a horror story. Success from the outside looks aesthetic, but from the inside? It’s mostly late nights, self-doubt, and caffeine-fuelled hope.

College is that weird in-between stage of life where everyone’s pretending to have a plan. Some are building startups, some are writing poems, and some are just trying to survive physics class. And that’s okay. Because growth doesn’t always look like hustle; it sometimes looks like learning how to rest without guilt, how to keep showing up when motivation disappears.

It’s a slow process, but quitting won’t speed it up.

The Comparison Trap.

Social media has turned comparison into a daily workout for our insecurities. You open Instagram, and suddenly someone your age is interning at Google, travelling solo in Europe, or launching a clothing brand. Meanwhile, you’re just proud you remembered to eat lunch. It’s easy to feel behind, like success is some race you’re losing.

But here’s a reality check: no one’s showing the bloopers. Everyone’s struggling, just in different fonts. Success isn’t linear; it’s more like your Wi-Fi connection — strong some days, nonexistent on others. You’re not behind; you’re just on a different timeline.

Don’t compare your chapter 1 to someone else’s chapter 20.

Small Steps, Big Change.

We always wait for the “perfect moment” to start: when the timing’s right, when we feel ready, when we’ve “figured it all out.” Spoiler: that moment doesn’t exist. You just have to start, messy and unprepared. Every big dream begins small with one idea, one email, one step.

Success is less about talent and more about consistency. It’s built quietly, through tiny choices: staying disciplined, choosing effort over excuses, and refusing to give up even when no one’s watching. One day, those small steps will turn into something huge, and you’ll realise that you’ve been building your future all along, brick by brick.

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. Arthur Ashe

The Reality of Growth.

Growth isn’t pretty. It’s messy, awkward, and full of moments where you’ll question if you’re even on the right path. Some days, you’ll feel unstoppable; other days, brushing your hair will feel like a major win. But that’s part of the process. Every failure, rejection, or “ almost ” moment teaches you something.Think of it this way: diamonds don’t shine without pressure. Every time you decide to try again instead of giving up, you’re growing stronger, even if it doesn’t feel like it. So yeah, if you’re crying over deadlines, technically you’re just turning into a diamond. Science agrees.

Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you don’t belong. N.R. Narayan Murthy

My Confession as a daydreamer.

So here’s my confession: I’m not there yet. I don’t have it all figured out. I still overthink, procrastinate, and question if I’m doing enough. But I’ve learned that dreams don’t require perfection, they require persistence. Every day, I’m trying to become the version of myself I’ve always imagined: strong, calm, and unapologetically me. Because success isn’t a finish line; it’s a mindset. It’s waking up, choosing to try again, and trusting that one day, all the late nights and quiet efforts will make sense. And when that day comes, I’ll look back at this version of me, the uncertain, ambitious, slightly delusional dreamer, and smile because she never gave up.

One day, you’ll be exactly where you’re meant to be, and you’ll be glad you didn’t stop halfway.

Anyway, that’s enough emotional damage and realisations for today. If this reminded you that dreaming isn’t naïve, it’s necessary, then my work here is done… at least until the next wave of inspiration strikes (or identity crisis) hits. And if you ever feel like stepping into the hot mess that is my mind (filled with half-finished playlists, and far too much caffeine), come find me at Sharanya Shetty at HCMUJ. Bring warmth. And maybe a croissant.

