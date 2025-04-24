The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wanderlust, defined as “the wish to travel far away and to many different places,” is surely one of the most thrilling desires to have! Life would be lackluster without it. It’s not your typical interest — it’s the kind that makes you roam without knowing where you’re going. And even that kind of aimless wandering helps you meet a part of yourself you never knew existed!



It’s about letting go of your old, mundane identity, stepping onto a new path, and returning to yourself after a great adventure — rejuvenated and more yourself than you ever imagined.

The blockbuster Bollywood movie “Queen” captures that spirit beautifully! Dumped by her fiancé just a day before their wedding, Rani spirals into sorrow but goes on her honeymoon anyway — alone. She makes new friends, rediscovers her passions along the way and most importantly, discovers herself through it all.

Do we need to travel on such an intense note — heartbroken and grieving? Not really! Though it undoubtedly brings about a refreshing change and a clearer mind.

But beyond that, travel can simply be fun and recreational — and as long as you’re learning something (which most experiences eventually teach us), it’s amazing!

I have quite the traveller for a mother, so I’ve often found myself traveling with her. She never sticks to one place — it’s like she has wheels on her feet. I’m not sure I would have traveled as much — or learned as much — if it weren’t for her.

So, here are some of them:

Traveling exposes you to different cultures, broadening your perspective, deepening empathy, and improving emotional intelligence as you interact with people from diverse backgrounds. Taking a little detour from the usual tourist spots — by chatting with locals and learning about their culture — is sure to leave both you and them smiling. It guarantees unforgettable experiences and lasting wisdom.

Another interesting observation is how people from different cultures interact among themselves — and how much their culture influences that behavior. Are they close-knit? Reserved? Cordial? These patterns reveal so much about collective values. It makes you reflect on the intricacies of your own culture — and how it shapes who you are.

In places with high literacy, we find ourselves curious about their education system. What are they doing differently to cultivate such intelligence? Places that rank high in living standards and happiness are especially intriguing — they compel us to explore what makes life there feel so joyful and balanced.

Traveling to new places also broadens your palate! You try new cuisines, decide whether you like them, and maybe even ask for the ingredients so you can recreate them at home! It also helps your body adapt — every new climate teaches you how you respond to different environments. Whether it’s the beaches, snow-covered hills, or jungles teeming with wildlife — every destination holds a unique adventure.

Going a bit deeper — unearthing local folklore, history, and mythology — helps us understand what shaped the culture and its people. And stories are always the best souvenirs — the unmistakable mark of a true adventurer.

A souvenir, a gift, a new destination-

But countless precious memories!

It also helps one gain exposure. Being at the right place at the right time opens the door to unexpected opportunities! Unexplored places often call out to the wanderer — and sometimes, they fall in love with the place so much, they end up settling there!

Just as people have destinies, maybe places do too — and some destinations are simply meant for certain travellers.



Be it any story, the hero always embarks on a voyage to fulfill the destiny meant for them. In Paulo Coelho’s bestselling The Alchemist — a tale of purpose and dreams — the protagonist embarks on a beautiful journey to seek what was seeking him, only to return wiser, and more himself than ever.

Concluding, pick up your backpack because this is your sign to go for it! Never think twice or look back once you’ve started because you will never be the same again after you’ve explored new places and explored yourself!

“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – St. Augustine

“Not all those who wander are lost.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

“Wander often, wonder always.” – Rajeev Asija

