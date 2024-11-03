BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME: TWO SIDES OF A COIN

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Better luck next time” a line which everyone is scared of. In Hindi they say,” jo hota hai achhe ke liye hota hai”, “sab kismat ka khel hai” and in English they say,” it’s all about the destiny and god has a plan for you”. So, if truly everything is pre-planned and decided by God, then why did God decide for me to face this terrifying feeling of failure. Failure is a journey that no one wishes to experience. They always say that success is the only way to live the life, but what about when the things don’t go the planned way. What about when the time has something else hidden for you, a journey which no one wants to experience, but many do, but nobody acknowledges the pain of the thorns of this journey. The pressure to never face failure is so real that many spend their lives to everything to avoid it, each and every decision is so calculative so that they don’t have to face failure. But there is much more to failure than just the terrifying emotion of being through it or facing it. Imagine that you are just there, about to get what you have dreamt of but you miss it because of something that wasn’t even under your control. Is that failure, not really but the feeling makes you feel like you are a failure.

So what does “better luck next time” truly means, does it actually indicate that you are just another failure or does it mean that there is better luck waiting for you in the next moments of your life. A friend of mine had always been on the top of her classes, has been the competition of her classmates, has been favorite of her teachers, gave competition exams and then the reality of life hit her and it was the biggest hit she could ever face, something which she never planned to experience. She craved for consistency in her life as due to her father’s job she would always keep shifting schools and she just wanted to stay in her college for 3 years. She gave her competitive exams in 2022 for different colleges but she had one specific one in her mind, about which she was really crazy and had her eyes set on it.

And then one fine day before her birthday at night the results were announced and that was the first time she faced an unfamiliar rush her in her body, the site wasn’t opening and she was getting anxious every passing second, she thought to go and sleep, but that’s when she tried to open the site on her mother’s phone and then she saw this line, “better luck next time”. Tears streaming down her face she tried to hide her face from both of her parents, she felt for the first time that she was a failure and it is over for her. The next morning felt unreal and but she was quick in acceptance. She had hope for the next result to be announced, which were announced a week after and she was again anxious the result was same, “better luck next time”. Another heartbreak. Another failure. And this time she was short of just 5 marks from cut-off, the number in-spite of being so small felt extremely big at that time. She said herself that another “better luck next time sentence” and she’s done for.

Without any hope she opened the result of another college she had applied for with her mother by her side. And this time she got in, standing one the cloud nine she called her father and expressed her happiness. “Ecstatic” is what she felt. But she was not ready for what the upcoming years had instore for her. She went to Mumbai for her college, spent a month there and then received an e-mail, it stated that “you’ll have to cancel your admission or change campus, because you don’t meet a certain requirement”. Another heartbreak. Another failure.

She had her campus changed and was in Hyderabad. She was happy there but she didn’t knew that the roller coaster ride hadn’t even begun. In her first and second semester there she backlog but she cleared, but then came the third semester. One subject and she was going home. Her results for the re-exam had just declared and she didn’t had the courage to check it. But when she did it was a big “F”. Another heartbreak. Another failure. She broke down. The next morning she realized it wasn’t a dream. Her parents were the true angels who supported her. Her dream was broken. After that, the period of time for which she was there, she was miserable, but was an expert in hiding it. She had her friends but she felt like she has no one. She called her father in one of those nights and cried for hours, and he said,” jo hota hai achhe ke liye hota hai”, which parent is so considerate, but she was lucky to have hers.

She went to her hometown again and enrolled in a college there. She was again in the place from where she wanted to run away. but she accepted the fact that she might just be another failure. But what could she even have done. Her friends in Hyderabad were also not very close to her and she just knew that she will definitely not be able to make friends here anymore and she was okay with, it was last of her concerns.

She had to start again from second year and it broke her. After facing this watching someone else fail would her hurt as if she had failed. She decided that she wants to leave all of this behind and not give up on herself, in that moment she decided to not give up on her younger-self, her current self and her future self. She had seen a dream and she wanted to complete it. So what if she didn’t get degree from a college she wanted to, she was determined to have a life she wants. After coming to the college in her hometown she met some really good people, she started working on her ambitions, she started to work on herself. She wasn’t consistent but she was pulling herself together in every single moment to not give up. Because she wasn’t willing to become another failure.

“Giving up is the only sure way to fail.” – Gena Showalter

Even after dealing with the worst phase of her life she gathered herself and made herself realize that she was after all not a failure, these were just some thorns in the road to her success. If I have to say about how she’s living right now, then I would say that she was never better, she’s her happiest self, she is working on her goals, but it’s not all very beautiful, she does sometime feel the sting in her heart, but when she looks at what she’s able to do right now, she realizes that she could have never done it there in the strict environment of that place, she’s glad, ss superficial as it sounds but she’s truly in a better place, she had never been happier compared to her past 2 years. So what does “better luck next time” truly means, does it actually indicate that you are just another failure or does it mean that there is better luck waiting for you in the next moments of your life. I take it as the latter because,”vo kehte haina jo hota hai achhe ke liye hota hai”. Cause no matter if you break down or whatever might happen the faith in yourself can heal everything.