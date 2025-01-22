The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

Rethinking success in 2025

The new year feels like a fresh start. Soon we’ll be surrounded by people determined to chase their goals and make 2025 the year of their dreams. Yet, some might have grown weary of the tradition- tired of setting resolutions only to see them crumble into a backlog of unmet promises. It’s easy to question the point of making the same commitments year after year, only to fall short again.

But the new year is more than just Earth completing another lap around the sun. It symbolizes a fresh start — a clean slate to leave behind the setbacks and failures of the past. Whatever goals we couldn’t achieve before no longer define us; what matters now is how we choose to begin again.

This time, let’s take a different approach. Instead of aiming for monumental changes, let’s take small steps. Set achievable goals and focus on building consistency, one step at a time. Let 2025 be the year we commit to progress, not perfection — a year where we prioritize steady effort over instant results. Rather than obsessing over the destination, let’s enjoy the journey and trust the process.

The internet feels like it’s overflowing with life coaches, influencers, and entrepreneurs all preaching the same thing: “Hustle Hard.” They tell us to give up rest, trade comfort for chaos, and sacrifice sleep and joy to “make it big in life.” But have we stopped for a moment and thought- what is success, really?

Everyone has heard the age-old saying: Money can’t buy happiness. But what if we are asking the wrong question? Maybe the real question is: Can money buy enough happiness? Enough to feel fulfilled, content, and at peace with where you are?

In the early 21st century, the culture of grind has been the trend. That glorifies the long hours, constant networking and devoted passion for success. From the early base of start — ups to the influencer era all of these people in it are under pressure to aim for more. The urgency to “make it” has often led them to value productivity over passion, efficiency over exploration.

But gradually, this passion starts to show cracks. This hyper — productive culture has started to burn out. Leading to mental health challenges, leaving an individual to question their ethics while grappling with a churning wheel of overthinking.

The point remains that there are blurred lines between chasing dreams and meeting deadlines. Dreams are those long — term goals that an individual is passionate about which not only inspires them but gives them purpose. Whereas, deadlines are the external forces — the ticking clock. If we search deeper, we will find times where we were excited about dreaming and building something good out of it. But once you achieve it, it leaves you feeling not as excited as you were before. Then you realize that the thrill wasn’t in achieving it but in the idea of having it someday.

The feeling that comes along with it is loneliness. Perhaps being on top of the world isn’t truly the best feeling after all. In the climb toward success, you may leave behind something—or someone—important. It is in human nature to let go of obstacles that come in their way, where it may hurt someone that might include the person itself. A person may lose their sense of gratitude in the process. In this busy world, people often forget to step out of their schedules and simply embrace the emotions they need to feel. To simply feel alive. At the end one might wonder if these relentless achievements may cost personal fulfilment.

Looking Beyond The Picture

To understand this tug of war between dreams and deadlines, look beyond the surface. In the scheduled pack life, it is crucial to recognize the idea of resilience. There is a saying: ‘To become the best version of yourself, you must first become a sponge and adapt to everything.’ The lines need to be created between personal and professional lives. The need to achieve everything in a short span isn’t all that matters. It isn’t a race against opponents where running faster or chasing more guarantees success. It is a race with yourself, where the opponents are your past self and old habits. Sometimes, it’s okay to pause. Also, soak it in and look back to how far you’ve come.

This year will be the year where you start from wherever you are but with steady progress. Allow yourself to take one step back to move two steps forward. Celebrate small victories and honor your own pace. Success is personal, so take time to what truly matters to you. Think of creating meaningful changes, sometimes checking off the checklist. Learn from what you believe is good for you. But don’t get lost just to conform to what is labelled as successful.

Remember, deadlines don’t have to be the enemy of dreams.

