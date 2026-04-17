Are All Dreams Myths?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The dream state has existed throughout history in the area of wonder and the unknown. Often irrational and fleeting, dreams can at times seem almost prophetic in the meaning they hold.

Throughout time dreams have been considered messages from an external source. Ancient cultures believed that dreams were messages sent by their gods in the form of warnings or glimpses of future events. Some people still believe that certain dreams carry with them important messages or intuitions, or may even be what we refer to as “visions.”

So what are dreams?

From a scientific perspective, dreams occur naturally as part of the sleep cycle, primarily during the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) phase of sleep when brain activity is heightened. During this time of increased brain activity, our emotions are being processed and narratives of our memories, feelings, and past experiences are being developed from various fragments, much like a puzzle being pieced together.

Ultimately, dreams are not random; they are reflections.

They may be affected by stress, desires, fears, and even unresolved emotions, and as the brain tries to organize and process its information, it often creates a scenario that is often symbolic or exaggerated for the purposes of having an emotional impact, and may not be something that can be immediately recognized.

Even though there has always been a blurred line between science and belief,

Across various cultures throughout history, there has been a belief in dreams that are considered to be “visionary.” These types of dreams are remembered after waking and have a level of clarity and intensity beyond that of normal dreaming.

Even though there is no scientific basis for the belief that a dream can foretell the future, psychology provides another explanation. Patterns are easily recognized by the human brain and sometimes things that seem like “visions” are actually formed by connecting information that we have not processed.

This means, it’s not prophecy but rather perception.

There are many misconceptions about dreams, and these influence how people interpret them.

A popular misconception is the belief that every dream contains a fixed, underlying meaning. Dream interpretation lies more with the individual than anything else. For example, a symbol may mean something different to different people, depending on their experience and emotional state; therefore, it is important to take into account the context of the dream.

People also mistakenly believe that dreaming is infrequent. In reality, most people will experience several dreams per evening but they are often unable to recall them. Various factors can impact an individual’s ability to recollect their dreams, including the quality of the sleep they experienced prior to waking, how often they woke throughout the night and how quickly they awakened after initially coming out of a deep sleep.

Another common misunderstanding about dreaming is the notion that dreams always provide insight into truth.

This is not the case for all dreams.

Many dreams will intensify the level of anxiety experienced and often result in a significant alteration of the objective reality or a repetitive version of what occurred (but there are exceptions). In addition, many times they represent one’s wish or desire, instead of an accurate depiction of life as known to the subject.

Nevertheless, even with all the scientific evidence there is about dreaming, most people still believe that their dreams are extremely intimate experiences.

The human mind tends to create millions of separate worlds with their own independent logic, limitations and explanations. These are in many cases combinations of the memories we acquire throughout our life, our personal emotional development and the simple electrical activity our brain is producing while we sleep.

For those who are searching for answers in their dreams, perhaps they should be focused on the question of what it means to be driven to find meaning in our dreams.

For many people this is an answerless quest, however, they may discover that what they seek is not necessarily the “answers” to their questions, but reason to support their desire to know the reason for their behaviour.

For more, follow up on Avni Singh | Her Campus and Her Campus at MUJ.