Suffocation is the word that comes to my mind when we talk about being in the middle of a crowd and you know no one! You don’t have to be an introvert, extrovert, ambivert, or any other trendy term to feel this feeling.

The world today is hyperconnected. Everyone is connected through a screen and is just a call away—well, technically just a call away. But are those people actually someone you can rely on? Someone you can call in the middle of the night when you need to rant? Is theirs the name that comes to your mind the moment you realize you need to talk? Or is it all just a facade? Everyone is there for each other—or so it seems. But even in a room full of people you think you can call your own, you feel alone. That room full of “your people” turns into just a crowd, and you’re left alone in it.

The buzzing phones, the posts, the stories, the tags, and the mentions make you feel like you belong—like you’re cared for, like you matter. You start to feel that these people are all you ever wanted and that they will always be there for you. People fail to understand that there is a difference between surface-level interactions and real life connections. Surface level interactions like mentions and tags, make people believe that they are engaging with others and they have people who will be there for them. Real-life connections are the ones who are truly there for you—the ones who never make you question your worth or feel alone, even in a crowd. It’s the silences you share—the way they recognize a fake smile, or hear the words you can’t even say—that makes them special.

Imagine you’re in school, and classes have just resumed after summer break. Everyone is reuniting with their friends after a long two-month break. You walk in and take your seat, hearing people talk about how much they missed each other—sharing stories of trips, movies, food, and never-ending conversations. Then you realize you have no one to talk to. Suddenly, school feels like a burden. You start waiting for the next break, and Sundays become your best friends.

Being alone in a crowd isn’t just sadness; it’s an ache that’s incredibly hard to define. It’s the feeling that you’re not wanted, not enough—that your existence doesn’t matter. It’s like being invisible, and no one seems to care.

But it’s not all that bad. It’s not as tragic as it sounds. It’s an opportunity to rediscover yourself and emerge stronger—while others only saw your sadness. You can reflect on what you’ve done, what you could have done, and what you can do in the future. Develop a headstrong mind. Don’t let distractions follow you. Amidst the chaos, find calm. Focus not on the negative, but on the positive. Instead of thinking you have no one, start believing in yourself—your biggest support, your confidant, your cheerleader. Build a headstrong will and mindset. Trust me—when you do this, all the noise will fade, and silence will no longer haunt you. You’ll no longer be lost in the crowd; you’ll find yourself in it.