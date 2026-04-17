Across The Borders: Why the World is Still Terrified of What Women Wear?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While we debate the quiet Luxury of a $500 blazer in the West, the hemline-border war is still a matter of life and death globally. From the 1979 Iranian protests against the mandatory hijab to the modern underground resistance of women fighting for the right to not wear a burka, fashion remains the most dangerous language on earth.

In some areas, a glimpse of hair is a riot, in others, a bare leg is a revolution. We haven’t exactly ‘evolved’ past the politics of the clothes, just shifted the speech. Whether it’s the right to show skin or the right to hide it, the battle remains the same: Who owns the fabric?



the truth about the ‘fear’

To understand the fear, we have to look at the history of ‘scandalous’ fashion. In the 1920s, it was the- short hair and shorter hemlines that signaled a woman who could dance, vote, and leave the house without a chaperone. In the 1960s, it was the miniskirt, a garment so threatening it was literally banned in several countries for fear it would apparently undo the moral fabric of society.

We treat these moments like finished chapters in a textbook, but they are in fact not. The fear persists because a woman’s wardrobe is the ultimate signal of her independence. When a state or a society tries to command a literal neckline, they aren’t worried about the fabric, or the skin-showing that may “disrupt” the moral of the society. They are worried about the person underneath it realizing they have the power to choose.



different costume, same cage

Here’s the uncomfortable truth nobody wants to say out loud: the women who are told to cover up and the women who are told to dress “appropriately” are facing the same enemy in different costumes.

We’ve been trained to see them as opposites- the woman forced into a hijab and the woman told her skirt is “asking for it” seem to exist in different universes. One is a story about religious extremism. The other is a story about Western misogyny. We file them in separate folders and move on. But strip it back to the architecture of control, and the blueprint is identical: your body is a problem that needs to be managed, and we will be the ones to manage it.

The enforcers change. The logic doesn’t.



both sides

What makes this especially maddening is how we weaponize one against the other. Western feminism has a long history of using the image of the “oppressed veiled woman” to feel progressive, while ignoring the dress codes, the body-shaming, the “you’re dressed like that?” happening in its own backyard. Meanwhile, conservative movements globally use the specter of “Western indecency” to justify tightening control over women’s bodies at home. Both sides are using women’s clothing as a chess piece. Neither is actually asking the woman what she wants.

Today, the ‘Front Line’ has moved into our feeds. We live in a digital world where every outfit is a data point for public trial. If you wear a hijab, you’re a political statement, if you wear a bikini, you’re a thirst trap, if you wear a thrifted oversized suit, you’re a trend-chaser. We are constantly being sorted into categories we never asked to join. The reason the world is still terrified is that a woman who chooses her own clothes is a woman who cannot be easily categorized. She is a woman who has decided that her skin and her clothes are her own private property. When we stop asking ‘Is this appropriate?’ and start asking ‘Who decided what appropriate means?’ the entire power structure begins to wobble.

Here is something that holds true across every decade, every culture, every border: the moment women gain visible freedom, the backlash arrives dressed as concern.



the backlash

In the 1920s, it was concern for morality. In the 1970s, it was concern for family values. In 2026, it cycles back with new vocabulary – “modesty culture,” “tradwife aesthetics,” “the return to femininity” all repackaged in softer language, romanticised with Pinterest boards and neutral tones, but running on the same engine. The engine that says a woman who controls her own image is a woman who is getting a little too comfortable with control in general, and that cannot stand.

What’s uniquely modern is how this backlash has learned to wear the language of choice. It no longer says you must cover up. It says don’t you think it’s more elegant? It no longer commands the hemline openly; it just makes the woman who shows her legs feel like she’s trying too hard, too loud, too much. The cage has gotten softer walls. It’s still a cage.

And this is where the conversation about “quiet luxury” becomes less innocent than it looks. The aesthetic of expensive minimalism – covered up, toned down, nothing too loud or revealing — is being celebrated at the exact same moment that dress codes, modesty movements, and legislative attacks on women’s bodily autonomy are resurging globally. That might be a coincidence. It might not be.



the question

So what would it actually look like to answer the question neither side is asking?

Not “should she cover up?” Not “is she liberated enough?” But simply: what does she want?

It sounds simple. And yet it is the question that has been consistently, deliberately left out of every conversation about women’s clothing – from the courtroom to the classroom to the constitutional amendment. The debate always happens around the woman, about the woman, for the woman, and almost never with her.



across the borders

The Iranian women who ripped off their hijabs in the streets were not doing it because feminists told them to. They were doing it because they’d been waiting for decades to be asked what they wanted and had finally stopped waiting for permission to answer. Equally, a Muslim woman in France who chooses to wear a hijab and is told by the state that her choice is incompatible with secularism is facing the same erasure from the other direction. Her body, her terms, her reasons , all overruled.

The radical act, in every country, in every century, remains the same: letting a woman finish her own sentence about what she puts on her body. Everything else — the legislation, the theology, the trend cycle, the think pieces — is just noise produced by people who are afraid of what happens when she does.

