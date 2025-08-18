Letter From The Editor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear reader,

I’m so glad you’re here. For those who don’t know me yet, I’m Divyanshu, and I’ve just stepped into the role of Editor-in-Chief for Her Campus at MUJ. Honestly, it still feels a little strange to type that out. This chapter has been such a big part of my college life from reading articles as a freshman to joining the team and finding people who care about writing the way I do. Now, getting the chance to lead it feels both exciting and a little nerve-wracking, in the best way.

Before I get into what’s ahead, I want to say thank you. Our previous Executive Teams led this chapter with so much commitment, and the mark they’ve left is impossible to miss. I also want to recognize the writers, editors, and contributors who make this chapter what it is. Every article, every brainstorm session, every piece of feedback shared, it all builds the kind of space we’re proud to have. And of course, none of it matters without you, the readers. Whether you check in once in a while or you follow every story we publish, you’re the reason this community exists.

So, let’s talk about this year. My goal is simple: I want Her Campus MUJ to feel like a reflection of us, the students who make this place what it is. That means more voices, more perspectives, and more kinds of stories. I’d love for our site to be the place where you see yourself represented, but also a place where you learn something new about the people sitting next to you in class or walking across campus.

We’ll be paying more attention to the topics that matter most here: campus events, student initiatives, practical advice on careers and college life, and honest pieces about the struggles and joys of being a student. I also want to open the door to stories that don’t usually get told, the ones about identity, culture, personal growth, or even the small everyday moments that end up meaning a lot.

Another priority for me is making sure this doesn’t just feel like “our team’s” publication, but a shared space. That’s why I’m inviting you to engage with us this year. Read our articles, yes, but also respond to them. DM us on Instagram @hercampusatmuj and tell us what you think about them. Share them with friends. Tell us what resonates with you, and don’t hesitate to challenge us when something falls short. If you’ve ever thought, “I wish Her Campus would write about this,” let us know. Better yet, consider joining our team. Whether you’re a writer, a photographer, a designer, or just someone with a story to tell, we want you to be part of this journey.

One thing I also want to focus on is collaboration outside of our immediate circle. MUJ is full of clubs, initiatives, and student-led projects that don’t always get the attention they deserve. This year, I’d love for Her Campus MUJ to be a bridge, shining a light on the incredible work happening across campus and giving more people the recognition they’ve earned. If you’re part of a group doing something cool, we want to know about it.

And if you’ve ever felt caught between different worlds, unsure of where exactly you fit in, you’re not alone. One of my recent pieces dives into that feeling with honesty and depth.

It’s a powerful reminder that the search for belonging is something we’re all figuring out together.

As I start this role, I feel lucky to be stepping into a community that already means so much to me. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can grow it together, not just as a publication but as a hub of stories, voices, and ideas that matter.

Thanks for being here, for reading, and for being part of what comes next.

See you in the next article,

Divyanshu Bhardwaj

Editor-in-Chief, Her Campus at MUJ