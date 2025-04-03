A Beginner’s Guide To Gen Z Slangs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

The world is pacing fast and so are the different dynamics and terms to explain them especially when it comes to gen z, gen alpha and more

“Ugh no, it used to be so simple.” Well, tradition isn’t always equal to correct. We have to change with the changing times. New things can be exciting as well as the representation that comes with it. Although they may not be new things at all but rather just terms that have been encouraged to describe already occurring phenomena so we can understand them better

And what better other than the cool, ever evolving Gen Z slangs, to understand them with? Everyone knows “slay” , “situationship”, here are some more of them:

Aura: Starting with quite literally the basic – this is the power or energy a person has about them. If someone has “aura,” they have the “it” factor—they’re who everyone wants to be. The aura pointer slang system is referred to as the actions one does which can make you gain or lose aura. For example: “minus aura” for embarrassing actions and “plus aura” for being effortless.

Boujee: When someone or something gives off high-class/fancy vibes. Derived from “bourgeoisie”

Beige Flag: Someone who you can’t put either in a “red flag” (toxic person) or a “green flag” (good person) category. The traffic light isn’t either red or green – mixed signals!

Breadcrumbing: Giving someone tidbits or ‘breadcrumbs’ – just enough attention to keep them hanging and coming back for more but not committing!

Cook: “Let them cook!” is a phrase used for someone who has the capacity to perform something exceptionally, which results in “they ate!” – meaning they’ve done well (cooked and ate it :)On the other hand, when a person is “cooked”, they are in danger, physically, emotionally, or of failure

Cheugy: Someone or something that is out-of-date, unfashionable, or trying too hard. For example: “Wearing skinny jeans is so cheugy”

Dox: To seek out and publish private information online about someone, usually with malicious intentions. May involve “catfishing” aka posing as someone else online

DTR: “Define The Relationship”. The DTR conversation helps people get on the same page about their relationship status. It often starts with, “What are we?”

Era: A period of interests or priorities. For example: “Lockdown was my self discovery era”

Enmeshment: A relationship in which the partners and their lives have become so intertwined, boundaries are ignored or blurred

Ghosting: When someone suddenly stops communicating without explaining it

Groundhogging: When someone repeatedly pursues relationships with the same type of person but expects different results

G.O.A.T: Short for “The Greatest of All Time.” An acronym used to describe someone incredible.

IYKYK: Acronym for “If you know, you know”. Used to describe inside jokes

Lore: The backstory

Love Bombing: ‘Bombing’ in the literal sense of the word – it’s the explosive unhealthy and/or potentially abusive behavior of showering excessive flattery and/or gifts early on, for the purpose of manipulation

Orbiting: Sounds pretty astronomical and well, it is. It’s about the ambiguous planet called “your ex” – when they stop communicating IRL, but continue interacting directly or indirectly on social media

Pocketing: A verbal or nonverbal refusal to introduce a partner to family and friends or share photos on social media. Private people do this and it’s ok if the parties have talked about it :)

Pick-me: Someone who seeks validation by trying to stand out, often putting down others in their gender or group to gain favor or attention.

Rizz: The ability to attract people by being charismatic. Synonymous to “aura”, I’d say

Roman Empire: A random event, person, incident, or thing that intrigues one to the point that one is frequently thinking about it. Originated in 2023 after influencer Saskia Cort encouraged her Instagram followers to ask their male partners how often they thought about the Roman Empire, to which many answered quite often.

Roommate syndrome: *gasp* And they were just roommates!?It does somewhat mean that! It’s when a romantic relationship begins to feel platonic once a couple moves in together

Sheesh: An expression to use when you are impressed by something. You can use it to praise someone for looking good or doing something good.

Slow fade: When someone ends a relationship or situationship by slowly decreasing communication, instead of having an honest conversation

Stonewalling: When someone in a relationship responds to conflict by becoming emotionally and/or physically distant (red flag?)

Tea: Gossip or juicy information. When you’re “spilling the tea”, you are sharing the gossip

Understood the assignment: When someone delivers any task above and beyond expectations, they are said to have ‘understood the assignment.’

Yap-Trapping: When a dater only talks about themselves on a date and doesn’t try to get to know the other person (Signs of narcissism?)

Zombieing: When a dater “ghosts” someone and then reaches out again, often without acknowledging that they “ghosted”

Phew, that was a handful! All of them were interesting, indeed. But remember, words which are cool today might be “cheugy” tomorrow! Nevertheless, to keep learning and knowing more – terms that may describe more things in the future, and most importantly being aware is the goal. Right, fam?

