5 TIPS FROM A (PRO)CRASTINATOR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve ever heard of the phrase “better late than never ” ?

Let’s just say I take that way too seriously.

I choose to do things at the last moment; be it assignment deadlines, ordering from a two-day sale, or catching up with my work. Being a procrastinator, I’ve managed to finish a week’s work in two days ,make faster decisions. I am able to enjoy and utilize most of my time while simultaneously meeting the deadlines, no matter how narrowly I escape them.

At least that’s would the procrastinator in me wishes she could say.

Procrastination hasn’t gotten me anywhere. Moreover, for mere short-term happiness, I’ve compromised on my goals and dreams. It’s come to a stage where I find it strange to finish a task beforehand. Maybe it’s because of my lack of time management, or the fact that I thrive in the pressure created during the end moments.

Whatever it is, it’s become a part of me. It’s inculcated in my lifestyle so deeply that now I’m having a hard time understanding how and when to manage my time. The worst part is that I know a part of me needs to get this work done, but somehow I’m not able to.

So, to help you guys and to ensure that you learn from my mistakes, here are five tips that I as a procrastinator would like to give you!

KEEP YOURSELF AWAY FROM DISTRACTIONS

One of the main reasons why I delay is because I tend to engage myself in an activity which I know in the hindsight is not going to help me in any manner whatsoever. Be it scrolling for hours through reels, looking at cat videos, or reading on junk celebrity gossip, I try to pass time and look for excuses to justify my actions.

START TO MAINTAIN A CHECKLIST FOR YOUR TASKS

Keeping a track of what you have to do helps you in keeping a mental checklist of how much time you would approximately have to give to each one in order to finish it. Also, the sense of satisfaction which you get when you check them off in the end is a whole new of satisfaction in itself!

There are multiple planners available online (or you could always go the old school way with Post-Its!)

HOLD YOURSELF ACCOUNTABLE

On multiple occasions, I’ve tried to pawn off the blame and guilt which I feel for not being able to accomplish my work. I’ve put it on my friends, the fact that I’m ‘overburdened’ or some other lame excuse to justify my actions.

Start to hold yourself responsible and do try to rectify your mistakes. Start saying ‘I messed up and I will work on it instead of ‘ I messed up but …’.

LEARN HOW TO PRIORITIZE

It’s not just about finishing your tasks, it’s about how efficiently and smartly you do it. Learn to identify and prioritize based on how useful the task is and how much energy and time do you have for it. Prioritization is a skill which, if one master, can make all the difference.

It’s not about the hard work, it’s about the smart work.

TAKE ADEQUATE BREAKS AND REWARD YOURSELF

If I’m being really honest, the days when I feel the most satisfied or happy are the days where I have lived up to my full potential and managed my time efficiently. It’s the sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, the fact that I am working on something, and that I have goals to achieve which makes me want to work further.

Even though I am submitting this piece three days after the deadline, I do hope it helps you avoid the mistakes which I made!