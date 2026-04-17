The Rise of Cortisol

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stress does not typically come on suddenly.

Rather, it develops gradually and insidiously through many different mechanisms, such as deadlines, expectations and ongoing pressure to keep up.

The central part of this response is a hormone known as cortisol. It is often referred to as the body’s “primary stress hormone.” Produced by the adrenal glands, cortisol is an important hormone in how our body reacts to perceived threats.

Cortisol is helpful to our body when released in short spurts, thus a necessary part of our body’s anatomy.

The brain will tell our body to release cortisol when it senses we are in a high-stress situation, activating the “fight or flight response.” Once activated, our body increases alertness, heart rate and makes preparations for quick responses—building a response system for fight or flight and preparing the body by giving it energy to survive.

The concern is when stress is no longer temporary.

In the fast-paced world we live in today, we remain in an extended state of stress most of the time; therefore, cortisol is continuously produced and present in our bodies at an increased level for longer than intended. Thus, cortisol is now causing us harm rather than good.

When we stay in the positive state of anxiety for too long, changes begin occurring to both our bodies and mind.

There are many ways that high levels of cortisol can show up physically. Commonly, a person with high cortisol levels may feel fatigued most of the time, get many headaches, have trouble sleeping, or have changes in appetite. Some people may also develop what are referred to as “stress-weight” and see this in their belly area as well.

In addition to the way cortisol shows up in the body, the skin can show signs of stress, such as through breakouts, dullness, or increased sensitivity.

On an emotional level, higher cortisol is related to anxiety and irritability as well as concentration problems. People with high levels of cortisol might feel restless and have difficulty settling down even during quiet periods.

Perhaps one of the greatest concerns about elevated levels of cortisol is how quickly elevated cortisol becomes the norm.

Once stress is part of the routine, the symptoms can often go unnoticed. People can find that being tired all the time, feeling overwhelmed, or mentally-drained seem common and that it’s just part of their daily life rather than indicating that something is wrong and needs attention.

The thinking behind understanding cortisol is to recognize it rather than fear it.

There do not need to be drastic changes in a person’s life to manage their cortisol levels, but there must be consistent change. Consistent habits such as sleeping regularly, participating in regular exercise, and taking intentional breaks throughout the day can make a significant difference in the regulation of stress.

Mindfulness, journaling and going screen-free give your body a break and help you feel more balanced again. A balanced diet also contributes to helping you maintain your blood sugar at a stable level thus reducing unnecessary spikes in your cortisol levels.

Physically establishing boundaries with work, family, friends or self (e.g., unrealistic expectations) can help to limit how often you trigger prolonged responses to stressful situations.

The problem lies not with cortisol itself, but rather with chronic stress.

While it is not possible to eliminate all stress from our lives, we do have the ability to change the way we respond to it.

In many cases your body speaks for you when you are unable to hear what it is saying. Cortisol is just one method your body uses to communicate to you.

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