Why You Should Give Audiobooks a Chance

If you’re finding yourself falling behind on your reading resolution this New Year’s, you’re not alone. Lucky for you, I have a secret that helped me through 150 books in one year. How is that even possible? Quick answer: Audiobooks.

As college students, it’s impossible to work up the motivation to read a novel after all your course reading. I get it – your eyes hurt, you need to stretch your legs, or your roommate is asleep Next time you walk home from the library, try starting an audiobook instead of the same catchy playlist you listen to everyday.

I know that there are many audio sceptics out there. I was once one of you. “It’s not real reading,” or “I just can’t focus,” are complaints that I, too, made to my favorite librarian before she wore me down. But here are 5 reasons listening is worth it.

Speed

A 400 page book is about 12 hours of listening. Sure, you could probably read it faster yourself, but all audiobook readers have wonderfully soothing voices that are perfect for 2x speed. I can get through an entire book in five to six hours most of the time. If you start with just listening on your walk to and from classes, you could get through at least a couple chapters in one day! Though if you’re anything like me, once you press play, it’s impossible to stop after just 10 minutes.

Convenience

When reading a book, do you really want to carry it around in your bag just in case you have a couple minutes to read it? That 600 word hard-cover book adds at least five pounds to your backpack, which just isn’t worth it. Audiobooks, on the other hand, need nothing except your headphones. I personally do not go anywhere without my big black headphones, which means I’m ready to read at any moment without even needing to carry a bag to store my books. It may be harder to appear mysterious on the PVTA without your vintage copy of Pride and Prejudice, but at least you don’t need to crane your neck trying to catch the flash of streetlights to read your page. Instead, try putting in your wired headphones and getting out your latest crochet project. I promise it has the same effect.

Multitasking

Speaking of crafts, I think the argument I hear the most is that audiobooks are “boring” or they don’t keep people’s attention. To that I say: multitask. Don’t let reading be the only resolution you follow through on this year. Listen while you do yoga in the morning, while you teach yourself to sew, or while you walk right past the dessert station in Blanch. I fully agree: doing nothing while listening to a book puts me right to sleep, or I miss full chapters while my mind drifts to my to-do list for the week. While I listen, you can always find me either playing Block Blast, making yet another friendship bracelet, or coloring on my iPad.

Apps

As a student, you likely don’t have $15 to spend on an Audible subscription every month or $20 on a single book. While yes, Audible is incredible, there are so many other apps that are completely free. As a Mount Holyoke Student, you are eligible for a Boston Library Card, which gives you access to Palace, Boundless, and Libby, all free apps with countless audiobooks to rent. If one app doesn’t have the book you need, check the others! I also love to utilize our very own LITS database, which has many audio files as well, including some course readings – great for accessibility! If you really don’t want to download a new app though, Spotify and YouTube have their own large collections of audiobooks to explore!

Cure to a Slump

If you have never been a reader, have accessibility limitations, or are just in a reading slump, audiobooks are always my go-to resource. It is so easy to just get completely lost in a book when you’re listening to it. You can start with something easy, like a guilty pleasure romance, or dive right into a memoir read by your idol. No matter what you are looking for, there’s an audiobook you’re bound to enjoy. Without the distracting eye strain or drifting mind, it is so much easier to read for long periods of time. Before you know it, you’ll have finished an entire series and are ready for the next one!

So next time the words on the page start to blend or you’re sick of your playlists, find that book that’s been sitting at the bottom of your TBR pile and put on your favorite pair of headphones to immerse yourself in a new book.