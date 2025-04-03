The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As any other resident of the United States of America, I’m a sucker for fast food. It’s a delicious option for when I have little time and little money. However, it’s very clear that not all fast food restaurants are the same. They each have their own benefits and drawbacks. There is ONE restaurant that I believe has no drawbacks, though, and should be everyone’s all-time favorite: CHIPOTLE. Let me tell you why.

First, there’s a lot of freedom there. You get to actually build your food however you’d like. It’s the closest to a buffet you could get. If you don’t think they gave you enough of something, you can always ask for more (except if it’s protein, guac, or queso, then they charge extra). You can make whatever crazy combinations you want, and it’ll be amazing. You have total free will at Chipotle.

Secondly, it’s actually one of the healthier fast foods around. They actually cook everything in-house (you can see them in the back grilling the chicken!) which is a lot better than just shipped frozen stuff. You know the food is quite fresh and free from most artificial preservatives and additives. This is REAL FOOD! Plus, it also gives Chipotle more of a homemade feel.

Lastly, their app is incredible. They have very fair “prices” for their redeemable rewards with points, and it’s not super hard to gather points. Additionally, the points you accumulate last forever. A lot of fast food rewards apps let your points expire after a certain amount of time, which is so unfair as it forces you to eat there. By not letting your points expire, Chipotle builds into my first point of freedom. Spend your points whenever.

Some would say that Chipotle is too expensive. I agree, its prices are a bit on the higher side, especially for delivery. However, I argue that the prices are higher because the food is of higher quality. Due to the lack of artificial preservatives and the in-house cooking, Chipotle is a higher standard of fast food. It only makes sense that it costs a bit more. That is a price I am willing to pay, literally. GO GET SOME CHIPOTLE NOW!!!