Who I Want to See Perform at the Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

After Kendrick Lamar’s amazing Super Bowl Halftime performance that had me hooked the entire time, I started thinking of other artists I would want to perform at the halftime show. Some criteria that should be in place for performers for the show are relevance, having hype and popular songs, and enough songs to create a medley for the 15-minute show.

Pitbull

Although most of his songs were released in the early 2000s, THE Mr. Worldwide would be the best candidate for a halftime show performer. Pitbull has an amazing stage presence and can always deliver exciting shows with consistent energy and entertainment. He has iconic songs that anyone can sing to and has definitely heard on the radio. It was rumored that he was going to join JLo and Shakira’s 2020 halftime show performance but sadly was not able to. Pitbull can certainly headline his own halftime show and deliver a memorable performance.

Song Suggestions:

“Timber”

“International Love”

“Feel This Moment” (ft. Christina Aguilera)

“Fireball”

“Time of Our Lives”

“Hotel Room Service”

“On the Floor”

“Give Me Everything”

“I Know You Want Me”

Guest Performers:

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Ne-Yo

Kesha

Jennifer Lopez

Justin Bieber

I would love for Justin Bieber to perform at the halftime show, but perform his older, classic songs that everyone knows, including his infamous song, “Baby”. Justin Bieber has recently begun singing some of his older songs that he released on his first album, which has shocked fans, since he hasn’t sung them in recent years. I believe he would be open to singing those songs, as well as his most recently popular ones, and would definitely have fans reminiscing.

Song Suggestions:

“Baby”

“Never Say Never”

“What Do You Mean?”

“Eenie Meenie”

“That Should Be Me”

“Boyfriend”

“Peaches”

Guest Performers:

Daniel Caesar

Dominic Fike

Jaden Smith

Charli XCX

I was first introduced to Charli XCX when the iconic song “Fancy”, released 11 years ago, became insanely popular. Charli has had massive hits for a long time, and with the coining of Brat Summer and the massive success of her most recent album, Charli would be a great option for the halftime show.

Song Suggestions:

“Fancy”

“Party 4 u”

“Apple”

“Von Dutch”

“I Love It”

“Boom Clap”

“Speed Drive”

Guest Performers:

Troye Sivan

Lorde

Iggy Azalea

Ariana Grande

After Ariana is done with the Wicked press tour, I believe her next goal should be performing at the halftime show. She has amazing pop songs and vocals that would garner a great live performance.

Song Suggestions:

“Dangerous Women”

“One Last Time”

“7 rings”

“Into You”

“Thank you, next”

“No Tears Left to Cry”

“Side to Side”

“Yes, and?”

“Save Your Tears”

Guest Performers:

Jessie J

Niki Minaj

The Weeknd

Miley Cyrus

Like Justin Bieber, I would love to see Miley sing her older, classic songs from her Hannah Montana days, as well as her newer pop songs. “Party in the U.S.A.” performed at the Super Bowl would be amazing, especially because everybody knows the lyrics to that song.

Song Suggestions:

“Party in the U.S.A.”

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Climb”

“Prisoner”

“Flowers”

“We Can’t Stop”

Guest Performers:

Dua Lipa

Noah Cyrus

Honorable Mention:

Chappell Roan

Although Chappell is a new artist and does not have as long a discography as the other artists mentioned, she has such amazing performance quality, that she can hold people’s attention during her performance. After Chappell releases more albums and grows as an artist, I can definitely see her performing at the halftime show.

Songs:

“Pink Pony Club”

“HOT TO GO!”

“Red Wine Supernova”

“Femininomenon”

“Super Graphic Ulta Modern Girl”

Guest Performers:

Elton John

Drag Performers