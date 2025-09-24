What is a web weave?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, and welcome to my explanation of what a “web weave” is, and also why I love them. Whether you’ve heard the term, seen one in passing, or heard of it for the first time when reading the title, this article will give you the definition of a web weave. I will also create a very basic web weave as an example.

Fanlore.org defines web weaving as “a type of Moodboard and/or Web Graphics that started on Tumblr and is very popular there.” Listing some characteristics as “having a mostly or completely vertical format, with the most common format being a single line of images. And secondly having to, by definition, include some amount of both quotes, prose, or poetry, and also pictures.” (Web Weaving – Fanlore)

I would define it as a digital collection of images and/or words/quotes, typically in a vertical line but occasionally in a collage format, all put together under some sort of theme. This could be in a fandom capacity (a character and a theme that fits them, characters’ dynamics with each other, etc.), or just a theme that is not centered on any one fandom, if a fandom is featured at all (such as loneliness, siblings, I’ve seen a few with the theme of hopepunk). Though the images or words/quotes can come from a certain series, without that series being the focus. I have seen web weaves made up of only quotes or snippets of poetry, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen one composed only of images.

Quick tangent: When I go to the web weaving tag on Tumblr, for some reason I see a lot of F1 and, I think, hockey web weaves(?). Like, web weaves which are themed around racers or hockey players? There’s not really a point to this. I just don’t know why it’s specifically F1 or hockey, like, I don’t see any for soccer or football or anything. It’s just odd to me.

Lastly, I’ll create a quick web weave of my own to demonstrate the basic idea of one. I’ll be doing it based on one of my own characters and with absolutely zero context. Click the link below to see my own example. Also, this is my first time making one myself, so bear that in mind, please.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1njClCU4u0y2cPalk8WcvMXcWbKTRdcEAaUhl5OJQF20/edit?tab=t.0

I may have gone overboard for the credits, but better safe than sorry.

Also, if you don’t understand what everything in my web weave means, don’t worry. I meant for it to give the general vibe of her character rather than explain much about her.

Anyways! I hope you found this helpful or even interested you in exploring more web weaves. I usually look through the Tumblr tag “#webweaving” but I’m sure there are other ways to find some.

If this cleared up nothing… uh, sorry? You should also check out “#web weaving” on Tumblr! Maybe more examples from people who better know what they’re doing can help!