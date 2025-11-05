The Case for Fall Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my four years at MHC, I’ve heard many different opinions about Fall Break. Some folks believe it’s a great opportunity to go home and reconnect with friends and family before the turmoil of midterms. Some believe that it’s your chance to take a larger trip with your friends somewhere close, like Boston or New York. Some lean more towards staying on campus, getting ahead of work, or just relaxing. Some would prefer it not even exist! Personally, after traveling for 2 out of my 4 fall breaks, I must say I’m on the side of “staying on campus.” Let me tell you why.

First, traveling during Fall Break can completely throw off your schedule. It’s such a small break that when you come back, you’ve had no time to rest and must go back to class. That goes against the point of a break – you’re meant to get rest but actually return more tired than before!



Second, Fall Break is a great time to catch up on work. With 4-5 days available just for you, with no classes or work, there is a lot of time to get things done. This way, when classes return, you can be ready to lock in, and you know you don’t have anything due soon. It actually helps with the transition from break to class, since it makes it easier since you just have to show up.

Third, it’s a way for you to just unwind. Folks who live close to campus often go home, leading to fewer people on campus. The quiet is a great way to just be with yourself and enjoy your own company. One of the best parts of growing up is learning to be your own best friend, to be okay with being alone. Fall Break is a great way to exercise that muscle.

Last but not least, some people complain that Fall Break is the reason why our Thanksgiving break is not the entire week, since we lose two days that we need to “make up” for. I don’t actually believe that’s true since Amherst College has Fall Break and still gives its students a full week. But, regardless, Fall Break is important because it’s a break for YOU only! You can do whatever you want with it! In the Fall semester, our breaks are Thanksgiving and finals– breaks that you lowkey GOTTA go home for and spend time with family. While spending time with your family isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it’s good to have time for yourself. Your folks don’t even need to know you don’t have class– Fall Break is all in your power!

I am so not excited to graduate… what do you mean there’s no Fall Break in the adult world? I guess I gotta get a job in higher ed.