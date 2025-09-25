The 5 College Consortium As Mystery Incorporated–My Thoughts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mount Holyoke, and at large, the Five College Consortium, have been prone to several fun sayings. These sayings have originated over the years and have no known creators, but the few that are known are as follows: “Smith to bed, Mount Holyoke to Wed,” referencing the feud between Mount Holyoke and Smith in a rather misogynistic way. “Amherst–where only the H is silent,” referencing its mildly confusing pronunciation and playing on the stereotype of having an opinionated and potentially overconfident student body. “We’re saving ourselves for Yale,” a cheeky unofficial saying that references the humorous tale of alumnae saving their virginities so they could marry a Yale graduate. Clearly, these are outdated and a sign of the times simply by existing, but the colorful consortium and its culture led to an intriguing theory: that the 5 colleges inspired the Mystery Gang. Officially, this is false. Allegedly, as the story goes, the creator of Scooby Doo went to UMass and was inspired to write the consortium into his show. Read along to find out who Mount Holyoke is and to see my ratings on the theory’s accuracy!