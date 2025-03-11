The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is just around the corner, and watching the snow melt, the birds come out, and the flowers start budding has made me a little sentimental. The changing seasons always make me want to create a new playlist, so here are some songs that give me the same complex feelings as winter melting into spring.

“Yosemite” by Lana del Rey

Chemtrails over the Country Club is extremely underrated. “Yosemite” especially is one of the lesser-known Lana songs that deserves more attention. Yosemite has a tone that perfectly captures the feeling of moving from one place to another, whether literally or emotionally. Contrastingly, it also talks about how life can feel exactly the same even as your environment changes. She sings, “Seasons will change, but we won’t change.” One of my favorite lines in this song is, “The only thing we’ll turn is the pages of all of the poems we’ve burned.” Yosemite has a mellow but raw tone to it. It’s honest but comforting at the same time.

“happiness” by Taylor Swift

“Happiness” is one of Taylor’s best songs about closure, whether from a relationship, a friendship, or a time in your life (along with her song “closure” on the same album). Her voice is clear and accompanied by a melodic piano in the background. There’s something about the beginning of spring that makes it the perfect time for acceptance. “Happiness” feels like the start of something new, just like the end of a long winter. “Across our great divide, there is a glorious sunrise.”

“ordinary things”(feat. Nonna) by Ariana Grande

This is a very fun song about doing a bunch of extravagant activities with someone you love. I think this fits in perfectly with the light mood of spring, the longer days, and the sunlight. It mirrors the lighthearted tone that comes with the start of spring, when you start to feel like you can go out and do fun things again.

“Shrike” by Hozier

Hozier has some of the most “frolicky” songs. Think: rolling around in a large meadow with birds overhead. “Shrike” is great to listen to when the weather starts to clear up. This is another heartwarming song that keeps a calm but hopeful tone, like spring rain. “Shrike” feels like clouds clearing from the sky. The imagery surrounding birds is very reminiscent of spring. Hozier is a very poetic artist, and his songs often make me feel like I am living in a fantasy book. “Remember me love, when I’m reborn, as a shrike to your sharp and glorious thorn.”