Review of the 2025 Big E

The Big E is Western Massachusetts’s large state fair meant to celebrate the spirit and culture of the New England states. Held in West Springfield every year in the Fall, it’s a big hub of fun for college students all over the area. I have gone at least once every year since I arrived at MHC, and I have to say, this year really took the cake!

This year, I went twice: Tuesday, September 16th, and Saturday, September 20th. The first thing that really caught my attention this year was the quality of the performers in the Big E Arena and Court of Honor Stage, specifically. The lineup this year included well-known folks such as B.O.B., The Kid LAROI, Train, and more. It even included the makers of the hit ‘Classic’, MKTO! Even though I wasn’t able to attend any of the concerts, the big names in the lineup really show how the Big E is truly making a name for itself countrywide.

Secondly, I was really surprised by the attendance. Compared to past years, the fairground was certainly less packed. That’s not to say it wasn’t a success – I definitely had to wait in line – but I could WALK without bumping into people. I could SEE ahead of me. While that may sound like a really small thing, it can quite literally make or break your experience. During my sophomore year, it was actually so full of people that we had to leave because it wasn’t even enjoyable anymore. That to me was definitely the biggest highlight of the Big E this year for sure, especially as someone who gets overwhelmed by large crowds.

The third amazing thing was the consistency in pricing. First of all, I love the $11 ticket for weekdays after 5 pm. I hope they keep this forever. Additionally, the vendors had very fair prices that stayed consistent throughout; I went to 5 different fried Oreos stands and all of them had the same price. That definitely helps the consumer make a choice that really satisfies them instead of choosing based on price. I always visit the Maine baked potato stand – I get a ginormous baked potato slobbered in cheese, butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives for 8 DOLLARS!!!! It has remained at 8 dollars for the past 4 years! C’mon, that’s a fair price.

Lastly, the Big E was great because going to the fair is just plain fun. The lights, the rides, the games, the food, all of it is phenomenal. Once again, I am left satisfied by the Big E, and can not wait for next year!