Ranking The Four Main Forms of Transportation

I feel like traveling is in my blood. As an immigrant, I’ve spent a big chunk of my life traveling, or watching those around me travel. My family is scattered all over the world and we’ve always just gone through the motions, visiting each other whenever we can, wherever we can. Therefore, it only makes sense that I’ve grown to have big opinions about modes of transportation. It also only makes sense that I had to rank them. I have gathered the four main forms of travel to be CAR/BUS, CRUISE, TRAIN, and PLANE. Here it goes:

4-Plane

This will be so controversial, but hear me out. When you’re on a plane, you’re squished. You have no service. Sometimes you don’t even have food. As someone who gets bored easily, I can’t take it. Additionally, I am very particular about my sleeping habits, or else this would be ranked much higher, believe me. I just genuinely can’t sleep on a plane for over 3-4 hours. Can you imagine putting me on an 18-hour flight? I would just parachute out. However, I do appreciate how planes have connected the world, allowing us to reach new horizons. I like them, they’re just not my fave.

3-Car/Bus

Road trips are always such a good plan. Traveling by car allows you to visit so many more spots as you have the freedom to stop wherever you want. To me, traveling is about broadening your horizons and truly getting to know the world, even the least popular parts. I’ve discovered many of my favorite spots through random stops during road trips. I know that buses are different as you have no control over where or when you stop, but they’re still fun in the sense that you can look out the window and admire the beauty of the road!

2-Cruise

I just recently took my first cruise through MSC and I was so fascinated; I’d do one every week if I could. Even though it was not luxurious, I felt like I was a gazillionaire. Endless food and water are available 24/7, infinite entertainment options, beautiful sea views, and the comfort of a 5-star hotel, all for a (relatively) low fare. On a cruise, you have all the amenities you could ever wish for, so much you can’t even enjoy them all throughout your trip, all in one place. They’re also a great way to consolidate multiple destinations into one trip, enjoying a lot of places in a (relatively) very short time. It’s a true escape. I understand how some folks are scared of them though; just don’t think about the fact you’re in the middle of the ocean during the pitch-black night. And don’t watch Titanic. Ever.

1-Train

No one can argue with me on this! Trains are the best. They are so cozy and relaxing. When you’re on a long train ride, you can just put your headphones on, look out the window, and take on the world as it passes you by. Trains encapsulate everything travel should be: RELAXATION. I know they take a really long time, but that’s exactly what makes them attractive. Trains are a mode of travel you take to slow down, to truly enjoy the journey, not just the destination. Additionally, the rails often go through nature spots, which are so, so beautiful. You see places you might never have as they can be pretty isolated deep into small towns. It’s very fun to try and guess where you are by tree type. Even though US rails still have a long way to go, I’m still #TrainNationForever.