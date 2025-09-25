Ranking the Characters in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many of you, I have spent the last 11 Wednesdays of my life glued to my TV screen, watching a disaster of a wedding unfold. The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Wednesday, September 17th, along with the announcement of a movie coming soon to continue the story. While we wait for the next round of Belly’s extremely questionable decision-making in movie form, here is my ranking of the characters from this season, from worst to best. Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the final episode!!

jeremiah

Don’t hate me, but for the first two seasons, I didn’t mind Jeremiah. Yes, he was always cringey and sounded like he was reading his lines straight from Wattpad, but he wasn’t as moody and sultry as Conrad, which I appreciated. This season, however, was a different story. Every time this man was on my screen, I was angry. He made insane decisions the entire season, like proposing to his girlfriend outside of a hospital, yelling at her about cacao being the bean, and randomly deciding he was a chef and being annoying about that too. He got slightly better in the last few episodes when I didn’t have to see him and Belly together anymore, but truly everything about him this season upset me. Sorry, Jeremiah, but your brother is better than you.

Belly

I’m so sorry, but I am a Belly hater through and through. This girl just behaves completely irrationally. She had no reason to say yes to marrying Jeremiah, but she did, and then proceeded to make it everybody else’s problem. I mean, I also don’t like Jeremiah, but why would you wait until the wedding day to decide you’re in love with his brother? Also, this whole thing could have been avoided if she just didn’t date two brothers in the first place, because why would you do that? Her going to Paris and immediately losing her bag and then wandering into a rave gave me such second-hand embarrassment. I’m happy that she finally figured herself out, but she literally ripped apart this entire family, ran away to Paris, and rejected Conrad again before finally getting with him. She just needs to do some serious self-reflection and maybe get on some dating apps and get away from Conrad and Jeremiah.

Adam

Adam is kind of evil, but I did think he had some okay moments this season. I also found his insane behavior entertaining, especially when he kept bringing Jeremiah’s unused wedding champagne to events and then roasted him for being a super senior at the dinner table. He did get better this season, and he was way more mature about the whole wedding situation than Laurel was.

Laurel

Laurel this season was not it for me. She was better in the first two seasons, but her whole plot line of not supporting the wedding and leaving Belly on her own was crazy parenting. I mean yes, she was right, but her reaction was over the top. If she had just chilled out, Belly would have stopped the wedding in the first place, and not gone through with it just to prove a point to Laurel. I also didn’t really care about her whole plotline with John, and she was so rude to him the entire time. Overall, she just really annoyed me this season.

Denise

At the beginning of the season, Denise and her whole smart but mean vibe was kind of off-putting for me. But as the season went on I definitely liked her a bit better. I feel like she had potential, and I did like that she was bringing out a different side of Jeremiah when they got together at the event. But I also feel like we never saw enough of her to really care all that much or have a connection with her. Overall, I didn’t love her, but I didn’t hate her. Honestly most of the time she was on the screen I was just annoyed that we were seeing her again instead of Conrad.

Steven

Steven felt irrelevant to me this season. His highlight was telling off Conrad at the wedding, because that boy really needed to hear that he was being crazy for confessing his love to Belly the night before her wedding. I do think he should have been more upset about the fact that his bestie Jeremiah cheated on his sister, which he didn’t seem to care about at all. I also hated how he tried to get with Denise, kissed her once, and then just went back to Taylor. I do think he’s good to Taylor, though, and he was always there for Belly even though she tore apart his friend group by dating both his best friends.

Conrad

Poor Conrad was wronged over and over again this whole season. He was so supportive of Belly and his loser brother the whole time, even though he also thought the wedding was a crazy plan. I will say I thought his yearning was a little too extreme this season. This man moved to California for years, went to school, became a doctor, and is still thinking about a girl he dated for four months in high school. Some of his behavior was also borderline stalkerish, like sending Belly letters for months even though she never responded, and then randomly appearing at her doorway. He’s a cutie pie though and I’m happy for him, but I think he would have done way better if he just stayed in California, away from these insane people.

Taylor