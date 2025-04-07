Ranking Sweet Treats I Had in Disney World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the Spring break, my sister and I travelled to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Like any girlypops in their 20s, we wanted to make sure we had the best sweet treats in the parks. We scoured Instagram, TikTok, and blogs, asked all our Disney friends, and made a list of the sweet treats we decided were a must-try. Our goal was to find the underrated sweet treats, not just the usual Dole Whip and Mickey ice cream sandwiches. After spending an unfortunate amount of money and suffering from a few stomach aches, I am here to give my final rating of all the sweet treats we tried in the parks. I also decided to include the fun drinks we had as sweet treats. Consider this your go-to guide for the next time you’re in Disney World!

Pongo Lumpia

Location: Pongo Pongo in Pandora – World of Avatar, Animal Kingdom

Rating: -100/10 Mickey Ears

Starting off with the worst sweet treat is the Pongo Lumpia from Animal Kingdom. This was sold in Pandora, which is a land based on Disney’s Avatar franchise. The Pongo Lumpia is a flaky spring roll filled with cream cheese and pineapple. This was my first sweet treat of the trip, and let me tell you, I was sorely disappointed. I was extremely excited going into this, as I love pineapple and thought this would be a fun Dole Whip inspired treat. The first red flag was that the cream cheese was warm. It was literally warm cream cheese with chunks of cold pineapple mixed in. The warm cream cheese made the entire flaky crust warm as well, and it basically fell apart in my hands. This was just an overall weird eating experience, and also, who wants to eat warm cream cheese while walking around Disney World in 80-degree heat? We had great meals in Animal Kingdom, but this sweet treat was truly lacking.

Woody’s Lunchbox Tarts

Location: Woody’s Lunchbox, Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios

Rating: 5/10 Mickey Ears

This sweet treat showed up in a ton of blogs as a must-try during your trip. These are essentially a fancy version of a classic pop tart that you can get in Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. I was super excited about these and literally ran off a ride to get them before the quick service restaurant closed. I was the last customer of the night, and I ordered the chocolate strawberry tart and the raspberry tart. These were pretty good, but I felt like they were lacking in overall flavor. The presentation was 10/10 and they were super cute, but they were just not as flavorful as I feel like they could have been. Kind of like a pop tart, they were exciting for a few bites, and then they just tasted kind of dry, and I was left wanting more filling and more flavor. I would definitely recommend these as a cute midday pick-me-up, maybe with a coffee or other drink. But I don’t think they were quite good enough to stand on their own as a sweet treat.

Blue Milk

Location: Milk Stand in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, in Hollywood Studios

Rating: 6/10 Mickey Ears

This was a popular sweet treat drink from the Star Wars, Galaxy’s Edge area in Hollywood Studios. Overall, this was pretty good. It was a fun blue color, and was a blend of rice and coconut milk with tropical fruit flavors. It was served cold and was a nice treat for the heat of the day. Overall, I would definitely get it again, but it wasn’t anything super special. It reminded me of a light fruit smoothie, but blue.

Carbon Freeze

Location: Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, in Hollywood Studios

Rating: 7/10 Mickey Ears

This was a super fun drink from Oga’s Cantina in Hollywood Studios. The drink was lemon/lime Powerade, with wild strawberry, blueberry, and green apple popping pearls. It was served over dry ice and had a super cool and very Star Wars presentation. I honestly really liked this drink; my biggest complaint was that it was super small. It was in a really thin glass, and it just seemed like there should have been a lot more of it for the price. This one gets extra points for the super fun vibes and the atmosphere in the cantina. It was a super fun place to hang out and had a ton of options for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and really unique appetizers.

Make your Own Popcorn Mix

Location: Main Street Confectionery on Main Street in Magic Kingdom

Rating: 7.5/10 Mickey Ears

This was a sweet treat I was looking forward to throughout the whole trip. To get this, visit the kernel kitchen in the back corner of the Main Street Confectionary. You get to choose the type of popcorn, one sauce (white chocolate, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate), and 2-3 toppings from a ton of different candy options. This was a tough decision for me as a sweet treat lover and extremely indecisive person, and I was all on my own because my sister left me to go look at pins. I ended up deciding on the caramel corn with a dark chocolate drizzle, and I added crushed Oreos, peanut M&M’s, and pretzel pieces. I was trying to go for a sweet and salty vibe by adding the pretzels, but I think that I went a little too heavy on the sweet. This was such a fun sweet treat and came in a really cute little box with Mickey and Minnie on it. It also came with a ton of popcorn and wasn’t too expensive. This was really good to snack on, but was unfortunately a little too sweet of a treat and left me in a bit of a sugar high. I totally would get this again, but would probably share between more people, or try to choose a saltier type of popcorn to offset some of the sugary toppings.

Peach Bubble Milk Tea

Location: Joy of Tea Stand in the China Pavilion in Epcot

Rating: 9.5/10

This boba was so good. I randomly decided to get it because my sister got a fancy coffee drink and I was jealous, but I also hate coffee. So, I ordered the Peach Bubble Milk Tea, and let me tell you it was SO GOOD. I honestly have never been a huge boba fan, and since getting this boba, I have had boba three times this semester. This was just the most perfect boba, it was the right amount of sweet, and the peach flavor was so good. Definitely get this as a fun drink to sip as you walk around Epcot. I have literally been dreaming of this boba since getting back from Disney, and next time I go I will be running right to that stand. As I unfortunately learned, they will take it away from you if you get in line for a ride, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to sip. The only reason this doesn’t rank a perfect 10 is that boba is not really unique to Disney, but it was still literally the best boba I have ever had, and trust me, you have to try it.

Pressed Brioche Ice Cream Sandwich

Location: L’Artisan des Glaces

Rating: 9.5/10

This was always a highly recommended sweet treat that I was super excited to try. We had to wait in a bit of a line, but the shop is located in a summer cute area in the France pavilion, so it was a nice place to hang out and people watch. For this sweet treat, you get to choose between a few flavors of ice cream, and either chocolate, caramel, or raspberry sauce. Once you make this very difficult decision, the server will take a brioche roll, place it on a press, and then scoop on your ice cream and drizzle sauce on top. Then, they will put another piece of brioche on top, essentially making a giant brioche ice cream sandwich. I ended up choosing chocolate ice cream with caramel, and my sister ordered vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce. This was such a fun sweet treat and a super unique thing to try. It was so good and such a vibe to eat it in the middle of Epcot France. My one critique of this dessert was that it was a bit difficult to eat, and definitely needed some more sauce. If you are wearing your cutest Disney outfit, definitely avoid this until you have some clothes that you are willing to sacrifice to ice cream. I ended up completely covered in chocolate, so consider yourself warned. Overall, this was an almost perfect sweet treat, it was so good and also had so many fun combination options to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Mickey Ice Cream Cone

Location: Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Rating 12/10

I know I started this review by saying we wanted to try the unique and underrated sweet treats of Disney, but what I learned from this trip was that you just can’t beat a classic. My sister and I both ordered cookies and cream on a sugar cone, and of course, every ice cream from the Parlor comes with little chocolate Mickey ears. There probably was not actually anything that special about this ice cream, but eating this in front of Cinderella’s castle with my sister, it tasted like the best ice cream I’ve ever had. This is just the quintessential Disney sweet treat, and in my opinion, it’s unbeatable.