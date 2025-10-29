Ranking all the Songs in “Hamilton: An American Musical”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many teenage girls, I went through an extreme Hamilton phase during middle school. I memorized every song, and my Spotify Wrapped included the entire Hamilton playlist after seeing it on Broadway in 2019. With the ten year anniversary of Hamilton this year, the show seems to be having a resurgence in pop culture and media. This past weekend, I went to see the touring version of the show in Boston, and now I have the playlist on repeat once again. After seeing the musical on stage twice and countless times on Disney+, I now feel qualified to give my personal ranking of all the songs in Hamilton.

46.The Adams Administration

I like the part in this song when Hamilton roasts John Adams, but other than that it’s pretty much just a repeat of other songs.

45. Hurricane

This song feels kind of irrelevant to me, and does not match the overall vibes of the show. It also bothers me that Hamilton is so inspired and hopeful about fixing his life with his magical writing skills, and does not spend one second thinking about ruining Eliza’s life, so this was an easy bottom of the list ranking.

44. Meet me Inside

I like the vibes of this one, and Washington is an icon for putting Hamilton in his place, but overall, this one is just not the best, and Hamilton is so rude for no reason.

43. Schuyler Defeated

I have no beef with this song; it’s just not the best and gets lost in the better ones.

42. Best of Wives and Best of Women

Okay, I almost ranked this higher only because of the recent TikTok trend, which I think is so funny. Unfortunately, this song just makes me angry because why is Hamilton so evil to Eliza? Also, if Hamilton knows he is about to go to a duel, why can’t he just tell his wife he loves her one time? What does best of wives and best of women even mean? I feel like knowing these were his potential last words to his wife he could have said something much more inspiring.

41. I Know Him

I love all of King George’s moments, but this one is his weakest in my opinion. I do like how he stays on stage reacting to the show after this one though.

40. We Know

This is a good scene in the show, but the song is not super catchy because it’s mostly talking. I do like the fun harmony at the end with Burr, Madison, and Jefferson.

39. Stay Alive Reprise

This one is so sad, and Eliza’s cry at the end is devastating. This is one of many that makes me very mad at Hamilton and also makes me question how Eliza ever forgives him.

38. Farmer Refuted

This is a good comedic song, and the way they sing over each other is fun to watch, but overall it just gets lost in the rest of the soundtrack.

37. The Story of Tonight

This one is cute and a nice moment with Hamilton and all his new besties – just a little slow and not my favorite.

36. The Story of Tonight – Reprise

I like this one because it’s a little bit faster, and it gives kind of a carefree and fun moment between Hamilton and his pals, which we don’t get to see too much.

35. Stay Alive

This one definitely does a lot for the plot, but not the best song to listen to.

34. That Would Be Enough

I guess there are a lot of these, but this song also makes me mad at Hamilton. It’s a very pretty song, though, and Eliza sounds amazing, but the poor girl should not have to spend so much time convincing Hamilton not to be a jerk to her.

33. A Winter’s Ball

I like the way this song sets up the next two songs, which I love, but on its own, it’s pretty forgettable.

32. The Reynolds Pamphlet

I love the aggressive bass in this one and the really deep voice. I love Jefferson’s little dance and song about Hamilton never being president, and it always gets stuck in my head.

31. What Comes Next?

Another great King George moment, and this one is ranked above “I Know Him” because I love when the lighting changes from red to blue when he sings “I’m so blue”.

30. History Has Its Eyes on You

This may be a controversial opinion, but a lot of the Washington songs are not my favorites and feel a little too mushy for me. I really like the message of this song, but it’s just not as good as others.

29. One Last Time

I really enjoy watching this one on the stage, but when I am just listening to the music, it’s usually a skip for me. There is a fun version of this with Obama, though, which is fun.

28. Right Hand Man

This is a fun song, and I love Washington’s dramatic introduction.

27. Blow Us All Away

The little whistle tune in this song is so fun, and I love the violin part. I also think this song is really cool musically, with how more and more notes start to sound out of tune or wrong the closer you get to the final duel.

26. The World Was Wide Enough

This song is a perfect dramatic soundtrack for the final duel, and I love Hamilton’s soliloquy.

25. The Election of 1800

I love Burr’s part when he’s running around campaigning. I do feel bad for the guy so I’m glad he gets this one song of hope for his future. The moment where Hamilton finally endorses Jefferson and Burr’s whole face falls is also so dramatic. I love how you can see his facial expression change to complete anger when he finally snaps.

24. It’s Quiet Uptown

This is such a beautiful song, and I love how Angelica is the one to narrate the beginning. Truly, the only reason this isn’t ranked higher is because it makes me so sad that Eliza is stuck with this man, who cheated on her and basically their son to die. Hamilton’s most accurate line in the show is featured in this song: “I know I don’t deserve you, Eliza.”

23. Cabinet Battle #2

I love both the Cabinet Battles, and I think they are such a fun way to understand the different political debates talked about in the show. I just love the first one so much, so this one is a little below that.

22. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story

This song is also really beautiful, and I appreciate that Eliza finally gets the recognition she deserves. I think it’s a perfect ending to the show.

21. Alexander Hamilton

This one is iconic and the perfect opening. I love how it introduces everyone right from the beginning and shows the parallels between the two characters that a lot of the actors play.

20. My Shot

Another iconic song that everyone thinks of when they think of Hamilton. To be honest I like this one better when listening to a non-Lin Manuel Miranda cast because it’s just a little too much Lin on the original cast recording. But, I love the little intro moments for Lafayette, Mulligan, and Lawrence.

19. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)

This is a great song and has some iconic moments from the show. The only reason I don’t have it higher is that I feel like it would be better split into multiple songs that I could listen to separately. The whole thing is a little all over the place and doesn’t come to mind as one that I always love listening to on its own.

18. Say No to This

Ok, obviously I hate what’s happening in this song, but Mariah has an amazing voice and I love the sultry vibes. Hamilton again pisses me off in this, and I also don’t know why he feels the need to roast her so many times during the song. This is also another one that I think is a much better listen with a non-Lin Hamilton.

17. Aaron Burr, Sir

This was, weirdly enough, one of the first Hamilton songs that I became obsessed with. I think it’s a perfect introduction to Hamilton and Burr’s relationship, and I love the wordplay with Burr, sir.

16. Take a Break

This might be a weird take, but I love this song. The lyrics of Hamilton and Angelica’s letters are amazing, and Eliza and Angelica sound so good together. Even though it’s not a big showstopper, this one always ends up stuck in my head.

15. You’ll Be Back

King George’s songs add so much to the show, and it’s so fun to watch his facial expressions and little dance moves. This one is first out of his three because it’s just so catchy, and watching King George slowly walk out on stage for the first time is just unmatched.

14. Dear Theodosia

This song is so cute, and I love how we get to see Hamilton and Burr side by side and realize all the ways that they are actually really similar, even though a lot of the plot focuses on their differences.

13. Cabinet Battle 1

This cabinet battle is so fun and so catchy. I love the harmonies when they tell Hamilton he doesn’t have the votes, and Jefferson’s little laugh song.

12. Your Obedient Servant

I love the mounting tension in this song and how passive-aggressive their little notes are with the nice signatures. This one is catchy and perfectly sets up the final few scenes of the show while driving home Hamilton’s inability to compromise or admit he was wrong.

11. Non-Stop

This song is so catchy and ends with the perfect combination of all the things we heard in the first act.

10. Helpless

I love Eliza, and I love this whole song. The only part that annoys me is Hamilton saying all he has is his “top-notch” brain, arrogant much?

9. Guns and Ships

Love Lafayette, and he slays this song.

8. Ten Duel Commandments

I love this one and the way it counts down to the duel. Also, this is literally the only reason I know anything about how duels worked, so I guess it’s pretty educational too.

7. What’d I Miss

This one is so jazzy and has such a unique sound from the rest of the musical. I read somewhere that the jazzy music is supposed to show how Jefferson is behind everyone else because he was away for so long, which I think is so fun and clever.

6. Wait for It

This song does such a good job of explaining Burr and what motivates him. It makes you really understand why he’s acting the way he does and what he has gone through, and it’s super catchy.

5. The Schuyler Sisters

Iconic. No notes except that Aaron Burr needs to stop being a creep.

4. Washington on Your Side

This song always reminds me of the moment when you and your friend realize that you actually don’t like the same person, and then you yap about it forever. This one is so amazing, and I love the choreography.

3. The Room Where it Happens

Another amazing song. Love it and no notes.

2. Burn

Everything about this song is amazing. The lyrics. The emotion. The metaphor of Icarus flying too close to the sun. Eliza alone on stage with just the burning letters. The fact that Eliza finally wants him to burn. Amazing and so beautiful and emotional. Poor Eliza, but this song is so good.

1. Satisfied

This song has always been my number one favorite. I don’t understand how anyone sings this without passing out, but it’s amazing and perfect and I love it.