My Top Five Favorite Restaurants in Western Mass

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kiao Wan Thai (south Hadley)

Kiao Wan Thai is a restaurant based in South Hadley in the Village Commons serving authentic Thai food. Its owner, Chef June, is a Michelin-trained chef and a former Mount Holyoke Dining Hall Chef. The atmosphere in the restaurant is cozy, and its staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. Kiao Wan Thai is perfect for an outing with friends or a nice little date. The food is phenomenal, and the price is reasonable for the portions. I recommend getting the Thai iced tea or one of their bubble teas for a drink and the Pad See Ew or the Khao Yum Gai Zap (spicy fried chicken). And don’t forget to try the mango sticky rice for dessert.

Local Burger (Northampton and EastHampton)

Local Burger is a family-owned restaurant with locations in both Northampton and Easthampton, Massachusetts. The menu varies depending on the location of the restaurant, but both locations have a large selection of burgers and starters. Additionally, the Easthampton location has other sandwich options, including a pastrami melt (my personal favorite) and the chicken sandwich. The Easthampton menu also includes items such as loaded fries, snacks, and dessert. I recommend trying the truffle fries, the Easthampton pastrami melt, and the fried Oreos for dessert.

Amanouz Cafe (Northampton)

Amanouz Cafe is a family-owned Moroccan restaurant in Northampton. The vibe is chill, quiet, and very welcoming. The menu includes a large selection of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. They offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner and have many great vegetarian options. Their Moroccan iced green tea with mint is a highlight, and I am excited to try one of their hot teas on my next visit.

Thirsty Mind (South Hadley)

The Thirsty Mind cafe is another one of my favorites from South Hadley. This student favorite is located conveniently in the village commons next to Mount Holyoke. Thirsty Mind serves both hot and cold coffee, a variety of handcrafted beverages like lattes and other drinks such as lemonade spritzers and smoothies. I recommend either the iced mocha or the sweet Thai latte. The Thirsty Mind also serves pastries and breakfast sandwiches. They also have a great bargain where they sell day-old pastries for a dollar. This is a lovely place to get breakfast, do some studying, or just grab a coffee before class. My only critique of the Thirsty Mind is that it closes at the early hour of 3 pm. Don’t forget to get a rewards card before you leave!

The Works Cafe (Amherst)