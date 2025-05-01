The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here at Mount Holyoke, we are known for all of our unique traditions. From Mountain Day to Pangy Day to Milk and Cookies, our traditions are part of what makes us unique. Everyone has their favorite traditions, and to celebrate the last few weeks of the semester, here is my ranking of my top 5 Mount Holyoke traditions.

5. Gracious Dinner

I feel like Gracious Dinner is super controversial, but I personally love it every time. I think it is so fun to go and have a fancy meal with your friends, and it is amazing to see the talent and hard work of all our dining hall staff. This one can definitely be overwhelming because of the crowds, but I personally love trying fun foods and eating way too much. I also just think it is so cute to see all the friend groups bringing food back to their table and sharing a meal. I know it’s not for everyone, but Gracious Dinner is definitely in my top three favorite traditions. I like that it’s something that just falls on a regular day, and it always makes that day and week a little bit more exciting.

4. Mountain Day

This is another classic MHC tradition, and it’s always so much fun. I love guessing when Mountain Day is, and the excitement and energy on campus when the day finally arrives. I also always think it is so cute seeing alums walking up the mountain, and getting to enjoy ice cream and the beautiful view with friends at the top. This day is always such a nice break from the hectic start to the semester, and is a perfect way to start the year.

3. O101

O101 is another tradition that I get to see every year as an early returner to campus. Although I don’t want to reveal the mysteries of this tradition to any incoming first years, it is one of my favorites and never fails to make me smile. I love seeing all the different groups and athletic teams supporting their firsties, and I always have a sore throat the next day. I just think this one is so cute and such a nice way to make our newest students feel welcome.

2. Dirty Dancing

As a Fall athlete, I am on campus about 2 weeks early every fall. So, I’ve gotten to experience Dirty Dancing every fall with the incoming first-year class. This tradition just makes me so happy and reminds me why I love Mount Holyoke every year. It is always so fun to see the new first-year class looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and it reminds me of my first time walking to Dirty Dancing with my teammates I barely knew, not knowing they would soon become my best friends. I love being in the ground on a beautiful summer night and hearing the whole crowd cheer for Baby and boo Bobby, and I always have so much fun being in the ground and getting excited for the year ahead.

Pangy Day

My top MHC tradition is definitely Pangy Day. I know it can seem a little cultish, but the vibes of Pangy Day are just unmatched. It is so fun being outside and seeing everyone wearing spring dresses and sitting with their friends. Plus, who doesn’t love making a flower crown and holding a chicken? This tradition is just such a fun way to celebrate the end of the semester and see everyone together enjoying the sun and each other one more time before we all go our separate ways for the Summer. Plus, I always love trying to explain Pangy Day to my non-MHC friends and seeing their confusion about why I am dancing around a maypole and holding a chicken. It’s just a perfect tradition that only we MoHos can truly understand.

Honorable Mentions:

Flower show and Milk and Cookies