Look Good, Feel Good: Academic, Personal, and Social Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The notion of showing up for yourself is constantly reinforced; reminders of the importance of this are found literally everywhere– wellness advertisements, media, friends, family, and even strangers. However, this isn’t emphasized without a solid rationale. Advocating and supporting YOU and your needs truly is the key to success, especially in college. On another note, remembering, or even having the opportunity to do this between classes and personal obligations, can prove incredibly challenging. As valuable as this fact is, let’s face it– who really has the time? Fortunately, I can offer a few convenient tips and tricks suitable for any schedule and most individuals (though claim and leave my advice as you find necessary)!

The foremost step to feeling your best is dressing for the part; take some extra time either the night before or in the morning to carefully choose something you feel both comfortable and confident in! My personal go-to is my favorite pair of Doc Martins with a stylish blouse; quick, comfortable, and complimentary– but go with whatever style keeps you feeling your best. Whether this be through a sleek hair accessory or style, pants that feel flattering, or even something as simple as an insouciant top that makes you feel like you, applying this quick and simple tip to your days will give you a new sense of conviction. Sometimes, faking it ‘til you make it really is the finest advice.

Another one of my favorite pieces of advice is taking time every day, even if only briefly, to do something for yourself that you’ll thank yourself for tomorrow. Washing your preferred choice of reusable water bottle, tidying up your space, packing your schoolbag, or even taking the time to lock in (or rest!) may seem trivial against the big picture of academia, but can truly be so instrumental to maintaining your wellbeing in totality. The most important relationship you’ll ever hold is the relationship you hold relative to yourself; make YOU your biggest priority! You can’t show up for other people without first showing up for yourself through whatever means you personally find most suitable (although a quick lunch date or study session with friends can serve as a wonderful pick-me-up).

Balancing obligations and personal priorities is just as important to your success as a college student as succeeding academically is. In fact, creating this balance for yourself is tenably at the root of any (and all) success. Hard work can only work for so long, but you know the cliché: work smarter, not harder! This efficiency stems from constructing your perfect blend of personal, academic, and social priorities. This balance can come from something as simple as taking a brief break from studying over a cup of tea, coffee, or whatever your preferred way of relaxing may be, but also manifests in the form of allocating days just for you– no commitments besides the innate commitment of caring for yourself! Caring for yourself and needs is akin to the capacity academia holds in our everyday lives. Finding an organizational system that works for you is an extremely efficient and worthwhile investment in yourself (Google Calendar serves as an oasis for many, including myself), but maintaining a clean space, planning your days, even if only mind-mapping them out, and having a work-life balance is just as vital to your success academically, socially, and personally!

Seeing as I prefaced this with the idea that overall, college students often lack the time to adequately care for themselves, I wanted to keep this on the more abbreviated side, but one can only condense the necessity of caring for yourself to such an extent! The idea of looking good, feeling good is not so centered around tangible appearance, but nurturing your innate and external needs. Striving to meet these rather than the exorbitantly high standards we too often tend to set for ourselves is the truest form of self-care and, sincerely, is the key to success in other facets of your life. Allow yourself the capacity to practice self-care, even if that means gradually or only partly implementing this advice into your daily life. Give yourself the grace!