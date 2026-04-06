Knock Knock…Who’s there?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The BridE!” (2026)

What does it mean to impose an identity on a character that never had one? Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! tackles this question with electric ambition, reimagining the iconic Bride of Frankenstein as a symbol for agency, identity, and rebellion. At its best, the film offers a compelling take on consent and identity, turning a minor character into the center of her own story. That clarity, however, is short-lived. As the film stitches a love story to a Bonnie and Clyde narrative, weaving in a critique of performative activism, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! splintering into a visually rich film, one that ends up diluting the force of its strong ideas in trying to do everything at once.

In Mary Shelley’s original novel, Frankenstein (1818), as well as the iconic tale’s adaptations, The Bride exists more as an idea or a gesture rather than a character. She is an object designed by Victor Frankenstein intended for his creature; she’s defined by the men who mull over her existence. In Gyllenhaal’s iteration, The Bride is granted a voice, introspection, and the possibility of refusal. This shift reframes the narrative around questions of consent and autonomy, defining The Bride not just by who she is but what she wants. It’s in these moments where the film is sharpest and most intentional, positioning itself as a correction to a literary and cinematic history or tradition that has denied her subjectivity.

This focus becomes difficult to sustain as the film introduces a central romance between The Bride (Jessie Buckley) and Frankenstein (Christian Bale). While this relationship invites questions about desire, mutual recognition, and connection, it risks falling back to the dynamic the film seeks to undo. The Bride’s story, initially focused on self-definition, becomes reoriented around emotional attachment to the man who orchestrated her reinvigoration. Rather than completely scrutinizing the tension between autonomy and intimacy, the film allows this romance plot to sit alongside its feminist ambitions, slightly softening the edge of its premise.

This sense of diffusion intensifies as the film shifts into a Bonnie and Clyde outlaw narrative, reframing The Bride and Frankenstein as rebels on the lam. Stylistically, these sequences are the film’s most visually striking, leaning into a narrative that commits to its chaotic energy. However, this change marks a significant tonal shift. The story moves from philosophical concerns to an aestheticized depiction of rebellion, where defiance is expressed through action and tropes rather than substantial critique. In doing so, the film starts to replace profundity with momentum, layering spectacle over the more grounded questions it initially posed.

It is within the film’s rather heavy-handed commentary on activism that emerges most clearly. The Bride!’s gestures at how political movements can be flattened into slogans or aesthetics, stripped of their complexity, and reduced to easily consumable images. At face value, this appears to be a perceptive idea, particularly in a contemporary context where resistance is often mediated through visibility and performance, yet the film is not immune to this issue. Its own engagements with the themes of agency, rebellion, and identity often take the form of striking but fragmented gestures, raising the question of whether it, too, participates in the very process it seeks to critique.

What emerges is a film defined by ambition and excess. The narrative, which threads the reclamation of The Bride’s voice, the central romance, the outlaw storyline, and the critique of performative activism, contains the potential for a compelling film in its own right. Taken together, though, they compete more than cohere, pulling the narrative in multiple directions without fully resolving tensions. The result is not a lack of ideas, but an overabundance of them, leaving the film feeling less like a unified statement and more like a collage of competing intentions.

This fragmentation ultimately reflects a broader cultural tension within contemporary storytelling. Films that seek to engage with questions of identity, power, and resistance are often tasked with doing so on multiple fronts at once, balancing narrative, politics, and aesthetics within a 2-hour framework. The Bride! embodies both the promise and the pitfalls of this approach. It succeeds in opening up space for a character long denied complexity, but struggles to maintain the clarity of its vision as it expands outward.

In the end, I could tell you that the film’s greatest strength is the commitment to take on so much. I could tell you that it’s chaos, both intrigues and dilutes the urgency of what it means to give The Bride her own voice. I could even say that this film is a must-watch just for the sake of pop-culture discourse…But I would prefer not to.