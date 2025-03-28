“Deinfluencing”: 7 products you don’t need more of in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my resolutions for 2025 is to have a more sustainable mindset regarding what I buy, which includes simply not buying as much! In a time when so many things are marketed to us on social media both directly and indirectly, it can be easy to get swept up in the cycle of overconsumption which only ends up hurting us and the environment in the long run. So before you click the Amazon storefront link in your favorite influencer’s bio, first consider whether or not you truly need it. To get you started, I’ve listed 7 products you (and I) don’t need more of in 2025 and some sustainable alternatives.

Art from big businesses

Everyone wants to feel like their space reflects them, so why buy art from a big corporation that is simply mass-producing the same print? Art is an opportunity to express yourself, so instead of buying that generic print or beige vase, consider making it yourself! You could even get your friends involved and make some pieces together using watercolors, acrylic paint, clay, or macrame for your next art piece.

Books

As painful as it may be to hear, you don’t need to buy more books. For starters, comb through your collection to make sure you don’t have any books you haven’t read yet. Maybe there are a few books you started but never managed to finish. If that’s a dead end, consider asking a friend if they have a book you could borrow. Chances are, they’ll be excited that you’re interested in reading a favorite of theirs. Last, but most certainly not least, consider going to the library where a sea of free books awaits! As tempting as it can be to buy a new book you’ve had your eye on, it can never hurt to branch out and see what else is out there.

Lip products

Lipsticks, lip stains, lip balms, lip glosses – it can feel as though there is an endless stream of lip products on the market, but after a while, it seems a lot of them serve the same purpose. Besides, the odds are you already own a few lip products, and do you really need more than what fits in your makeup bag? Since these products typically expire after a while, try prioritizing the lip products you already have! Maybe even get creative and use other makeup items on your lips such as liquid blush. You’ll likely end up saving your money as well as room in your makeup bag.

Bags

Bags can be found in every part of our lives: makeup bags, backpacks, purses, tote bags, etc. As a result, we’re often marketed cuter, trendier bags in an attempt to convince us the ones we have aren’t sufficient. But the reality is that bags serve a very simple purpose: to hold our stuff. Don’t feel pressured to buy another bag for the sole purpose of having a cuter substitute, but rather use the ones you already have or try making some! Crochet a bag of your own (some people have even used plastic crochet bags as their material) or try sewing one using some spare fabric, like an old curtain or pillowcase.

Bathing suits

As tempting as it may be to purchase a cute new bathing suit for your next warm-weather adventure, it’s important to be mindful of what’s already in your closet. There is truly no need for several different bathing suits, and having a habit of purchasing them every time you go on vacation is just plain unsustainable. Instead, pack your most beloved bathing suit and save your money for your adventures.

Makeup wipes

If makeup wipes have found their way into your nightly routine, consider swapping them out for an eco-friendly alternative. Although the simplicity of using a makeup wipe can be appealing at the end of a long day, they often generate unnecessary waste. Micellar water combined with a washcloth or reusable face wipes can get the job done just as well. There’s also a variety of gel and cream cleansers that can take your makeup off as you wash your face.

Journals