Creating YOUR MoHome at Moho: 7 ways to curate your MoHome!

Whether you’re a seasoned MHC student or a first-year student trying to navigate college, it is vital to find a home wherever you may be. Getting comfortable in a new environment comes with new challenges, from finding “your people” to joining new organizations. Fortunately, it’s both painless and incredibly easy to find your place and home at Mount Holyoke College. This is a brief (but nevertheless effective) list of 7 assured ways to find YOUR MoHome here at MoHo!

Decorate your space

Have you heard the saying, “Your space is a reflection of your mind; make it a nice place to be? This holds SO much truth (and pertinence) in college. Decorating your dorm with your favorite posters, memories, keepsakes from home, and new swag you acquire at MHC is one of the best methods to maintain your well-being and uplift your spirits! In the hustle and bustle of classes, social obligations, work (shout out student workers!), and prioritizing yourself and needs, having a space that allows you to de-stress and brings you real contentment is of utmost importance. From fairy lights, pictures with friends, posters from your favorite artists, or even something as simple as a cute duvet cover, decorating your space is essential, and the first step to making MHC feel like home!

Connect with nature on campus

Seeing as MHC is ranked No. 2 for “Most Beautiful Campus” by The Princeton Review, it comes as no surprise that many students’ preferred way of unwinding is through getting to know the charming nature on campus. Whether you do this by relaxing on Skinner Green, tackling some homework on one of the many scenic benches by Upper or Lower Lake, or spending time with friends exploring the over-700 acres of trails, this is an assured way to both alleviate stress and feel secure at your new (or not so new) MoHome!

Explore alluring areas OFF campus

As vital as familiarizing yourself with campus and feeling comfortable is, feeling connected to neighboring areas is just as important! Getting away from campus every once in a while is vital to prevent feelings of burnout. College is about learning, but it’s also about exploring your interests and enjoying your time! The Village Commons is a great place to start, featuring some of the MHC community’s most treasured (and frequented) spots! The Odyssey Bookshop, Thirsty Mind, Tower Theaters, and some DELICIOUS snack spots can all be found right off campus. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, Northampton, Amherst, Hadley, and Springfield are all just a brief commute away. I highly recommend the Hampshire Mall for any needs omitted from The Village Commons!

Get acquainted with the PVTA

If you need help getting around, the PVTA is a wonderful and extremely accessible option to explore neighboring areas and events off-campus! The PVTA serves as free transportation for students among the Five College Consortium, and while it offers direct transportation to and from any of the 5 colleges, its routes extend past just that. The “Transit” app allows students to view routes and times for the PVTA and its buses, allowing you to stay in-the-know and granting the opportunity to explore the wonders of Western Massachusetts! This is especially helpful for out-of-state students (like myself) to familiarize themselves with the surrounding areas and have access to fun events happening right outside South Hadley. Knowing where you are and what’s happening around you helps make MHC feel all the more like home!

Engage in conversations

While sparking conversations with other students can seem intimidating, it is a vital component of building lifelong relationships and fostering your own community of individuals! These connections can be built on virtually anything– from a shared interest, culture, or even something as simple as a compliment. I know it’s cliché, but you will be SO grateful to yourself for stepping outside of your comfort zone and taking the time to build connections with those around you. Find the time to connect over these aspects, even if it’s a quick conversation between classes or a shared meal in Blanchard!

Discover your favorites in the Blanchard Dining Hall

Home-cooked meals are one of the most collectively missed aspects by students from all over. Fortunately for MHC students, you can connect with your newfound MoHome through Blanchard’s phenomenally inclusive and extensive menu of options, changing daily and curated especially for our students and staff. The Dining Commons houses an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring cuisine from all over the world. Stations include Classics, Wok, All-day-breakfast (a personal favorite), Kosher, Global, and Halal, and allergen-conscious options including gluten and dairy-free items. The dining hall is a genuine dining experience, thoughtfully curated and cooked with love. Food is the way to the heart for many, and also represents such a vast aspect of feeling at home. MHC has both of these bases covered.

Connect with upperclassmen and faculty