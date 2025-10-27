A Review of Taylor Swifts “Life of a Showgirl” Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift has recently released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has gotten a lot of mixed reactions. As someone who does not consider themselves to be either a “swiftie” nor a hater, I feel as though I can give a neutral stance on this album. I have been a fan of her Folklore, Evermore, and 1989 albums, but not enough of a fan to have memorized all of her different “eras.” When I first heard Swift was releasing this new album, I was surprised, especially since she just finished her very long Eras Tour, but I was willing to listen nonetheless. With the title of the album, I presumed it to be more upbeat, musical-theater-esque, or about her life on tour, as a “showgirl”. However, I was definitely surprised by the songs throughout the album, as well as their lyrics and production.

Production and Lyricism:

While listening to this album, I noticed the lack of creative production and lyricism. There was some good production in some songs with the use of synth, violin, etc, but with the lack of inflection in her voice, and more basic and repetitive beats, it makes the songs more forgettable. This album also reminded me of Sabrina Carpenter’s most recent album, Man’s Best Friend, where she sings quirky songs that are fun and upbeat with less serious lyrics about relationships. I feel as though Swift wanted to do something similar by having a more fun atmosphere throughout her album with more surface level songs about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, or her friends, but it doesn’t land as well as Carpenter’s because while Sabrina uses her voice to add to the liveliness of the album by singing high notes with her little country-twang, Swift used a monotone, deep voice which didn’t match the tone of the pop songs in the album. I also noticed that Swift just doesn’t rhyme at all in her songs, which stops the natural flow of the songs. Her lyrics are also wordy, and she tries to stick many words in between beats; it sounds very rushed and not cohesive. Some songs also had more cringy lyrics and less addictive production than a pop song needs in order to have substance and be enjoyable.

Songs that were especially bad:

For the song “Eldest Daughter,” I expected a sentimental ballad with heartfelt lyrics, but the song just reminded me of slam poetry. The lyrics were so unserious and nonsensical that I just could not take the song seriously. With the use of the words “memes,” “bad b*tch,” and “savage,” it snapped me right back into reality, and not in a good way. I also noticed that she was singing with her head voice in this song, making it sound especially thin and auto-tuned, which was not authentic in this seemingly “authentic song.

Lyrics:

“Everybody’s so punk on the internet.”

“Every joke’s just trolling and memes.”

“I have been afflicted by a terminal uniqueness.”

“But I’m not a bad bitch and this isn’t savage”

For the song, “CANCELLED!” This has to be not only the worst song on this album, but maybe the worst song in Swift’s entire discography. To make an entire song about how your friends are always “canceled” when usually someone is “canceled” because they’ve done something problematic is distasteful. She also does this talk-singing style that makes her sound hollow, along with the basic and boring beat of the song. She’s trying to sound sultry and intimidating, but the lyrics are so funny that it lands wrong.

Lyrics:

“Did you, girl-boss too close to the sun?”

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled.”

“At least you know exactly who your friends are.”

“They’re the ones with matching scars.”

I was especially frustrated and disappointed with this album because I KNOW Swift can do much better. After all, we have seen her do better. She knows how to write and produce an upbeat pop album with memorable and viral songs. I don’t know if it was because of a lack of inspiration or she was trying to release a quick album right after her tour, but this album goes to show that it’s ok to take a break and wait for inspiration to hit to make good, authentic art.