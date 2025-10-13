A Review of Audrey Hobert’s Debut Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Initially known as a long-time friend of Gracie Abrams, a current popular singer, and sister of Malcom Todd, another musician, Audrey Hobert rose to fame quickly through her relation to these other artists. After the release of her first single, “Sue Me”, on May 9, 2025, she quickly became trending on social media. Who’s the Clown? released 3 months later on August 15, 2025, as Hobert’s debut album that consisted of 12 songs that she wrote herself. These short, catchy, and upbeat songs have garnered around 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Hobert is not trying to be a perfect, cookie-cutter pop star with extravagant outfits or perfect makeup, but is not afraid to be truly herself, have fun onstage, and connect with her audience.

Who’s the Clown? is a very catchy and fun album to listen to. I personally love when an album is cohesive, fits well together, and you can listen to it from start to end. With most songs being under 3 minutes, upbeat, and fast-paced, they often leave you wanting more. All of the songs are relatable with elements of storytelling and conversational-sounding lyrics. Her songs sound very clear with little to no extra production, as well as annunciating her lyrics. Her songs speak to experiences that many girls go through, especially in their teenage years and early 20s.

Now, I will be discussing some of my favorite songs from the album. The song “Wet Hair” talks about being nervous to meet someone new and showing up with wet hair to appear like you don’t care as much as you actually do. “Chateau” talks about Hobert’s experience of being at a Hollywood party and watching everyone while feeling out of place. She compares the party to high school and the awkwardness and exclusiveness that she felt. “Thirst Trap” shares the story of taking a shower to resist the urge of seeing if your crush has texted you back. My favorite song from the album “Phoebe” is about Hobert finally watching the popular TV show Friends. She talks about relating to the character Phoebe and not caring what others think. She wants someone like the character Joey, as well, to like her and not care how frivolous or carefree she is. Overall, I found all of these songs to be super relatable and express the feelings in the events she describes perfectly.

My favorite Lyrics:

“Now I don’t sweat the acne

It’s a b*tch, but it goes away

And who cares if I’m pretty?

I feel like I’m Phoebe.”

Audrey Hobert is a new and upcoming artist that I am entranced by. Her overall vibe and style bring a fresh vibe to the current popular pop stars in the music industry. With Who’s the Clown? being her debut album and already successful and well-made, I am so excited for what she does next.