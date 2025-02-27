The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Introduction

A film based on a book rarely lives up to the readers’ expectations. Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox does just that and more, going beyond Roald Dahl’s exquisite source material to create an unforgettable masterpiece. This stop-motion animated film delivers wit, complexity, nuance, and visuals that surpass the typical children’s movie. Anderson’s use of color and dialogue makes each character quirky and larger than life. As a kid, I read Roald Dahl’s books and was enthralled by their heart and humor. Roald Dahl’s characters and plotlines center around eccentric protagonists who attempt to outwit caricatures of wickedness and vice. Out of the numerous film adaptations of his books, the attention to detail of this one sets it apart from the rest.

Everybody Loves A Hero(?)

Mr. Fox is a former pheasant pilferer who now writes a newspaper column nobody reads. It’s safer for his family to live in the burrow, but it isn’t in Fox’s nature to be still or settled without risk or consequence. Foxy badgers his wife to move with their angsty, awkward, and notably “different” son to an above-ground tree while her nephew Kristofferson visits; still, his ambition is not yet quenched. He recruits his new friend Kylie, a good-natured opossum, to help him in one last big job: stealing from fowl and cider farmers Boggis, Bunce, and Bean. The three men are cruel sons of “cusses” who catch on to Fox’s schemes and become hellbent on revenge on Fox and his entire family. The audience can’t help but root for the charismatic and witty fox and hope he outsmarts their pursuers. Still, Anderson creates a sense of irony and frustration with the protagonist as he jeopardizes the safety of his entire anthropomorphic community. For a children’s movie, the film doesn’t shy away from interpersonal conflict or violence, displaying the complexity of Fox’s marriage and relationship with his son. Can Mr. Fox change his ways, or is it in his nature, as an animal, to be tricky and deceitful?

In the end, Fox makes good choices to compensate for his mistakes, but the viewer knows all the trouble in the movie could have been prevented had Fox been able to find satisfaction in the mundane. Could he be, could he have, “normal?” As the film goes on, it becomes evident that the Fox family is anything but ordinary; they are extraordinary and fantastic! Their quirks and imperfections make these flawed characters compelling, aided by a compositionally and cinematically stunning film.

Whistle, Click-Click!

As evidenced in other Roald Dahl adaptations, the plot and characters alone cannot carry the film. In this way, The Fantastic Mr. Fox takes the crown due to the voice-acting talents of its star-studded cast, including Jason Bateman, Meryl Streep, and Bill Murray, as well as Wes Anderson’s, well, cinematic genius.

Most shots juxtapose two conversing characters side by side or facing one another to contrast their opinions, like in Fox’s argument with his lawyer or their appearances, as with houseguest Kristofferson and son Ash. POV shots convey panic or track movement in dynamic moments. Characters always enter the frame from the top, bottom, left, or right, never at an angle. This sharpness is echoed throughout the film in scenes where the animals dig tunnels or travel, a cinematic choice that conveys the idea of a storybook. The style of the film lends itself to a classic British feel featuring tweed jackets, trains, and “whack-bat,” an odd imagined sport. The orange haze in nature and the fluorescence of the human world contrast further with the fowl farmers and the foxes, as lighting changes illuminate the harshness of the man-made world.

The animation of the film is astonishingly detailed. Characters display realistic and nuanced emotional changes while individual hairs blow in the breeze. The weave on their shirts and the texture of fur, feathers, cider, and glass add exponentially to the viewing experience. Creative choices like swirly eyes to indicate a character has mentally “checked out” and exchanging characters for lamp versions are perfectly timed with dry and clever comedy.

Another huge film component is the soundtrack, composed by Alexandre Desplat, which melds perfectly with its visual and literary elements. The banjos, washboards, guitars, and fiddles emphasized the countryside attitude and the staccato movements of the animals. With music by the Beach Boys, Burl Ives, and the Rolling Stones, the soundtrack is whimsical, danceable, and timeless. Desplat’s compositions synchronize expertly with the scenes and convey both tenseness and intimacy with authenticity.

A New(ish) Classic

Since its release in 2009, The Fantastic Mr. Fox has impacted viewers worldwide, transcending language barriers to get even non-creatives to appreciate its cinematic artistry. This movie is still a must-see almost 15 years later. A film of undeniable reach, influence, and directorial expertise, The Fantastic Mr. Fox is a masterclass in style and, frankly, cinema.