5 Ways to Make Your Life Feel More Whimsical

As we enter the dreary days of winter and continue to adjust to being in the pitch dark at 4:00 PM, it is important to continue doing things that make us happy to bring the sunshine into our own lives. Here are five easy tips for bringing more joy and whimsy into your life.

Find Things to Look Forward To

One of the easiest ways that I make myself feel more whimsical is by constantly finding things I can look forward to. Of course, it’s great to enjoy the present moment too, but I find that my day feels all the more exciting when I am looking forward to something fun or joyful in the future. Sometimes they might be big things, like going home for break or going somewhere with friends, but sometimes I like to look forward to things as simple as reading my book in bed or having one of my favorite meals from Blanch. Finding things to look forward to helps me get through the times when I have to do homework or things I don’t want to do, because I always have something good in my head that’s on the horizon.

Practice Gratitude

Another whimsical thing I have started doing is writing down three good things that happened to me or that I am grateful for at the end of every day. Not only does this help me go to bed with a smile on my face, but it also makes me look for things all throughout the day that make me smile. Similar to my last tip, sometimes these are super small things, like I talked to my sister on the phone or I saw a cute squirrel in a tree, but recognizing the small and beautiful things in life brings a lot of whimsy to my day. Now, as I walk around on campus, I find myself looking for pretty leaves or cute dogs that I can write down as a good part of my day.

Resist the Urge to Look at Your Phone

Oftentimes, when I am alone for even two seconds with nothing to do, I find myself automatically reaching for my phone. Whether I’m in the elevator, waiting for a friend at Blanch, or even walking to class, it can be easy to pick up your phone and start answering messages or scrolling. One thing that has made my life feel much more whimsical lately is resisting this urge and simply taking time for my brain to just rest or wander. At least for me, there is really no time I give myself in a day to sit and think, and who knows what thoughts are in my brain that I am just never discovering because I am never letting my mind wander? So, instead of looking at your phone all the time, try to incorporate more little moments of whimsy in your day. Maybe you make up a story in your head while you wait for your friend, or do a little dance when you’re alone in the elevator, the possibilities are endless! Plus, I bet that whatever fun thoughts are in your brain are much better than whatever is on TikTok.

Go on Random Side Quests

College is the time for random side quests. When else in your life will you have access to so many random events that are completely free? Life feels so much more whimsical when you try new things and take advantage of all the opportunities at MHC. In the past few weeks, I went to a Renaissance fair, a woodworking workshop at Fimbell, a trip with student involvement to see Hamilton, a trip with the CDC to the appeals court, a lecture from a visiting speaker, late night bingo at Blanch, and a spin class at Kendall. Scrolling on Embark will give you so many random things to do and see and try, and who knows? Maybe you will find your new favorite hobby! And truly, what is more whimsical than experiencing as many things in life as you can?

Do Things for No Reason

Another easy way to feel more whimsical is to do things that don’t have any practical reasoning. Be creative! Color, write, sew, knit, paint, or try something you’ve never done before. You don’t have to be good at everything you do, and you can be good at things that don’t have any practical payoff. Maybe you write stories just for yourself, or you learn to knit just because. I think it makes life feel so much more whimsical to have some kind of hobby where you can feel creative and use a different part of your brain, and not be worried about getting something out of it. It feels very whimsical to know you are doing something just because you like it and you want to, and not for any reason other than that. It can be easy to take everything in college so seriously, and it’s nice to have things that just make you happy and have no pressure attached.