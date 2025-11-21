5 Things You MUST Use at MHC Before You Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As some of you may know, I’m a senior. That means I’m chopped and unc. Kidding. I’m not chopped, just unc. When you start becoming an old person, you start to really become grateful for the little things. And the not-so-little things. One of those things is all the resources I have here at MHC that cost so much money out in the real world. Let me tell you just 5 of them:

1- Dining Hall

Once you graduate, you’ll have to buy all your groceries. You’ll have to cook all your food. You’ll buy large amounts of ingredients for a recipe you’ll make once and hate. I know people complain about Blanch a lot, but it can be so annoying to have to cook every day. You get home from work, you’re tired, and now you have to cook. Appreciate the dining hall, folks.

2- The Gym

Gym memberships are expensive! And it’s really hard to find a gym within walking distance of you. I know Kendall is far, and we are all busy and lazy, but we should all incorporate exercise into our lives. Enjoy it while you get it for “free”! Also, go to the pool. That’s especially fun.

3- Finding Friends

Making friends as an adult is remarkably difficult. Your pool is extremely small, and most people you meet in college will go somewhere else (unless you live in a major hub like NYC, Boston, or Chicago). College makes finding friends so much easier – just go to one of our hundreds of clubs and there you have it: dozens of people your age with similar interests. It won’t get easier than this.

4- Student discounts

There are so many student discounts out there. I pay $6 a month for both Spotify AND Hulu with my student discount. You can get some money off for so many services, you just gotta look for it. Always carry your OneCard!

5- Housekeeping

Don’t get me wrong, I know we have to clean our rooms and maintain cleanliness in common spaces. However, we don’t have to do a deep clean of all the rooms in our house. We don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on cleaning products. We don’t have to completely disassemble our appliances to clean the hard-to-reach spots. Cleaning takes so much time and work. Enjoy only having to deal with cleaning a 200 square feet room. And thank your housekeepers.

6- BONUS! Healthcare

The healthcare system is so annoying out in the real world. It’s a maze of referrals and insurance battles that are so time-consuming. I know our Health Services can have its downsides, but make sure to use up all the exams and immunizations you’re entitled to with the school’s insurance.

7- BONUS! Facilities

In the real world, there is no way in HELL you’re gonna need a locksmith or a woodworker or any other kind of facilities management trade, and they’ll solve your issue in less than a week. Please always be grateful for these services because the turnaround time in the ‘real world’ is INSANE. And the prices are stratospheric as well.