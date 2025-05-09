5 Things Every MHC Res Hall NEEDS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite my past article ranking the MHC residence halls, I can admit that opinions about them are very personal. Someone may absolutely love a dorm, while someone else wants it torn down. That’s just the way things go. However, I feel we can all agree that most dorms could use some renovations. When most needs are also individualized to each res hall, here is a list of four things ALL dorms NEED ASAP, no questions asked.

1- Golden Pear

I seriously don’t understand how we don’t have kitchens in all the dorms when we already have the space for them in the unused dining rooms. Given the quick turnaround of the Rockies kitchen construction, that work must also not be super costly. All students would benefit from a space where they can cook their own meals, especially those with dietary restrictions.

2- Elevator

I can’t believe I even have to say this! This is such a big accessibility issue. With lots of the dorms not having elevators, disabled students lose (at least some of) their right to choose where to live. Sure, a lot of the dorms have elevators, but students are still restricted in a sense, which is highly unfair. All res halls (and buildings, while I’m at it – looking at you, Eliot House) need an elevator so our campus can keep working towards equity for all.

3- Computer Room

The computer rooms used to be such cozy spots to study AND a lifesaver if your computer broke down, but now the college is phasing them out. I’m not sure what the reasoning is for this – maybe they assume everyone has their own laptop and doesn’t need it anymore? But now all computer rooms are being turned into offices and whatnot. I firmly believe we should bring the computers back as they are an invaluable resource. You never know when your laptop could break down! What if LITS isn’t available? Having that technology right downstairs is priceless.

4- Water Fountains

Here, I am specifically referring to the more “modern” water fountains that have the bottle counter and everything. The ones by the sink are usually a little too full of minerals, which is a bit ew to be honest. Additionally, the water from the more modern fountains has better temperature control and better taste in general. Besides, they’re just more efficient as you can prop your bottle in it. In the summer, I lived in the Annex, a dorm with no water fountain, and had to walk all the way to Clapp to fill up my bottle; it was a nightmare. I vote for a general update.

5- Pre-shower stall rooms

You know what I’m talking about? The rooms before the shower stall where you can hang your caddy and change? Yeah. Can you believe not all showers in the buildings have that? I think this is a VITAL item in the dorms. It makes it so much easier to shower. Now that I don’t have the pre-stall, I have to PRAY no one is going to walk in at the wrong time and see me butt naked. The struggle of having to time your entry into the shower is real.

Honorable Mention: AC

I couldn’t go through this entire list without mentioning air conditioning. I believe adding AC to all dorms is what most students want on campus, therefore, it deserves its place on the list. HOWEVER, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. Campus is only warm enough to warrant AC for 2-4 weeks out of the year, so it would be too costly an update for little benefit. Besides, I hear folks in Creighton (the only dorm with AC) complain about the air conditioning being TOO COLD. A simple fan will suffice.

I may have missed something, but this is what I feel is most pressing right now. My priorities may be out of whack, but whatever…