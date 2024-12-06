The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter.

The holiday season is finally upon us, which means you might be in the gift-giving (or getting) spirit! Whether you need some ideas for your own wishlist or you’re having a hard time finding the perfect gift for your friends, this list should hopefully give you a few ideas to work with.

For the party-goer

Digital camera

Get your friend a digital camera to help them capture all their adventures. Digital cameras are all over eBay and in second-hand stores, and although some have increased in price due to rising popularity, I can assure you that there are still lots of hidden gems out there.

A cool zippo lighter or lighter case

Level up your friend’s lighter with a cool vintage zippo lighter or lighter case. These can be found in all shapes and sizes on eBay or Etsy, however, if you get them a zippo, consider getting them a small container of lighter fluid as well since they’ll need some to use the lighter.

Cute pocket mirror

Give your friend a cute pocket mirror to help them stay looking good on the go. There are lots of mirrors with different designs and patterns on Etsy as well as in vintage and second-hand stores, and their small size makes them perfect for slipping into a small bag or pocket.

Personalized deck of cards

Various shops on Etsy will let you add photos to a deck of playing cards, and if you’re feeling particularly crafty, you could totally do this yourself! These cards will not only make card games more fun but could be a sweet sentimental gift as you look back on the pictures.

Portable charger

No one likes having a dead phone when they’re out and about, so help your friends stay safe by getting them a sleek portable charger to bring with them wherever they go. I’ve found ANKER to be a reliable brand, but there are lots of different options depending on your price range.

For the crafter

Yarn holder

If your friend likes to knit or crochet, they might enjoy receiving a yarn holder, which will keep their yarn in one place as they work, rather than rolling around and getting tangled. There are lots of fun ceramic options that you can find at small businesses and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can try making one from some clay.

A lego set

Lego sets are something that most people would enjoy but typically wouldn’t buy for themselves. Treat your friend to a fun Lego set they can build in their spare time. There are tons of different designs and sizes; a particularly popular type of set being Lego’s Botanical Collection which features different flowers and plants.

Cool beads/charms

If your friend enjoys making jewelry, keychains, or any sort of beaded craft, consider getting them some cute beads and charms to use for their next project! Lots of second-hand stores and websites allow you to buy vintage beads in bulk.

Sewing supplies holder

Odds are, your friend who sews has a lot of supplies that need a place to live. Help your friend out by giving them a cute but functional little bag for their needles and thread that they can take with them on the go. You could make this yourself. Otherwise, there are lots of options on Etsy and even second-hand stores.

A puzzle

Get your friend a fun puzzle for a rainy day. There are plenty of shapes and sizes to choose from, and you can even get a personalized one from stores on Etsy! With so many designs to choose from, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one that you know your friend will enjoy.

For the music lover

Vinyl/CDs/cassette tapes of their favorite artist(s)

If your friend has an affinity for old media, get them some vinyl, CDs, or cassette tapes of their favorite artist(s). These are so simple to thrift and get secondhand, and will give your friends a chance to take a break from their phone and disconnect.

Mini cassette player

Give your friend the gift of music by getting them a portable cassette player. These can be reasonably priced and will allow your friend to take their music on the go. Cassette tapes can be found in most second-hand stores and are not in as high of demand as CDs and records.

Concert tickets

Gift your friend an unforgettable experience by buying them some concert tickets for an artist they like. Keep an eye out for smaller artists they enjoy, that way, you don’t need to break the bank.

Cute earbud holder

Help your friend keep their earbuds safe and give them a small pouch or container to keep them in. There are tons of unique designs made by small businesses, and if you can sew, consider making them a small quilted bag to use such as the one below.

Merch of their fav artist

Does your friend have an artist or band they love? Consider getting them some merch! Depending on what artists your friend likes, you might be able to find merch secondhand. Otherwise, the artist should have a website that has a variety of options, ranging from hoodies to bandanas.

For the fashionista

A fun keychain

A fun keychain is a great way to help add some detail and personality to pieces your friend already has. Try and pick a keychain that you think showcases an interest they have, or will go well with what they usually wear. Keychains can be very affordable and you can even make one yourself with some charms and some patience.

Hair accessories

Does your friend wear a lot of jewelry? Maybe they’d get good use out of some cool hair accessories. These can come in all shapes and sizes: claw clips, banana clips, barrettes, french pins, etc. You can get even more creative and get them ribbon to tie bows with, bandanas, or headbands.

Matching hat/mittens/scarf

As we descend into the colder months, hats, mittens, and scarves are beginning to make their way into our daily routines. Help your friend stay warm by getting them a matching hat and mitten set and maybe even a scarf to go with it. If you like to crochet, consider making these yourself! (Pro-tip: thrift stores often have full skeins of yarn for only a few dollars).

A locket necklace

Consider getting your friend a locket necklace (bonus points if you put a photo inside for them). Locket necklaces can be a safe necklace choice that holds a lot of sentimental value. If your friend wears a lot of jewelry, make sure to get them the type of metal they usually wear (typically either silver or gold) to make the gift even more thoughtful.

Brooches/pins

Brooches and pins can be a great way to add some detail to anything in your wardrobe. They can be added to bags, clothes, coats, and even scarves and hats. If your friend is looking for more ways to elevate their accessories, get them some pins and brooches from any vintage or second-hand store.

For the bookworm

Library embosser

Does your friend have a growing book collection? Several small businesses on Etsy sell library embossers, which will stamp a customized logo into your friend’s book. This logo could include their initials, their full name, or any phrase you think they’d enjoy.

A personalized notebook

Put their name on a personalized notebook! I recently bought one for a friend of mine off of Etsy and she loved it. Not only is it specific to them, but it’s also a functional present that allows them to journal or write about whatever they’d like.

Creative bookmark

Consider giving your friend a cute bookmark to use as they make their way through their books. Etsy has a ton of affordable options, but a lot of them can easily be DIY-ed if you’re feeling creative. I’ve seen some that are shaped like plant stems, tea bags, and even embroidered ones that slide over the corner of the page.

Personalized Stationery

If your friend enjoys writing letters regularly, they might enjoy some personalized stationery to write on. You can even get them a set that includes stamps and envelopes as well! This will make writing letters all the more special and enjoyable.

Etsy gift box

There are Etsy stores that offer reading gift boxes that you can personalize for your friend. These often include: a mug, socks, stickers, and more! You can even adjust what’s in the box to better suit the friend it’s for. Even better, it will arrive already packaged up to make your life easier if you’re not particularly apt at wrapping gifts.

For the self-care lover

A diffuser & some essential oils

Is your friend a self-care lover who’s trying to go without their candles? A diffuser and some essential oils will help keep their room smelling fresh without risking a fire. Diffusers are often pretty affordable, and certain ones can light up and turn different colors. Plus, essential oils have various benefits, for example: peppermint can help decrease stress and help with sinus issues.

A cute robe

If your friend loves comfort above all else, they might enjoy a new, cute robe to keep them warm this winter. They come in all sorts of colors and designs so you’ll have the opportunity to pick out something that you think will suit their taste.

Cute matches/matches holder

Help your friend light their candles in style with some cute matches! These are easy to find in vintage and second-hand stores and usually come in cute packaging. You can also purchase a holder for their matches, as well as match stickers which will allow them to strike a match on any surface it’s placed on.

Slippers

Who doesn’t love a pair of slippers in the cold winter months? Keep your friends warm and cozy by getting them some new slippers. I have a pair from L.L. Bean that I got for Christmas last year that I use daily.

A hot water bottle/heated stuffed animal

Does your friend struggle with uncomfortable cramps? A hot water bottle or heated stuffed animal is really easy to use and can provide relief quickly. These are available in all sorts of different types of stuffed animals and some even have calming scents like lavender or chamomile.

Please try and be mindful of where you buy your gifts! I know it’s tempting to order things off Amazon for convenience, but if you look closely, you can find a lot of these things second-hand, or on websites like Etsy that highlight smaller businesses; also, don’t be afraid to make things by hand! As exciting as it can be to partake in the shopping that comes along with the holiday season, it’s important to remember how your purchases affect the world around you. I myself am certainly not perfect, but it’s something to keep in mind as you shop.