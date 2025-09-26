17 Things To Definitely Say At Office Hours This Semester

Are you new to college? Or perhaps, new to Mount Holyoke, and all the professors at your old college flat-out refused to speak to you after class because “I can’t do this anymore, Janet, I just can’t?” (Can’t tell why–if you’re reading this, I feel it in my bones that you’re simply delightful.) Tired of having no one to write you a recommendation letter for that one program that asks for a letter from everyone you’ve ever spoken with in your whole life at the absolute last minute? Want things to be different this semester? Look no further than this satire* list to help you! I hereby promise you that if you follow all these steps and still come out of this semester without matching lip tattoos with your professors, I owe you my firstborn. Cross my heart, hope to die, hope I don’t have kids because I wanna keep ’em! Haha, you can’t find me. No, you can’t. Anyway, here are 17 things to absolutely, positively, definitely say at office hours this semester.
- I love your bald head
It’s always good to start with a compliment! An insightful one helps too. They’ll definitely appreciate your observant nature.
- But actually, your bald head is way too shiny. Like, so shiny it blinds me at an angle every time you start lecturing, and I can’t take notes. That’s why I’m here. I have no idea what I’m supposed to be learning in your class.
Honesty is the best policy. Professors want to get to know you and get inside your brain when their readings aren’t doing that for them!
- Why did you make eye contact with me when you started crying because everyone failed the midterm?
This shows concern for your professor’s well-being. You value them outside of academics!
- I saw your wife at Thirsty Mind the other day. Good taste. Not saying who has the good taste in this marriage.
You’re subtly sending out the vibe that you run in the same circles and have shared interests! Who doesn’t love a friendly student?
- Are you aware that I can’t read 842 pages a week when I’m taking 5 other classes? Just curious!
-
Loving the pro-passive and pro-aggressive tone in this oration! The overloading of credits shows you’re responsible and capable, too.
- Can we get back to your baldness? I’ve been meaning to tell you how deeply I admire your hair’s way of flourishing everywhere else but your head. I didn’t know humans could do that.
All professors could only dream of having a student with such a dynamic mind like yours!
- Would you consider adding more than 2 grades in this class? And while you’re at it, could you have the grades in before next year? If not, no worries!
-
Asking a professor to kindly restructure the syllabus they’ve diligently worked on the whole summer, eight weeks into said semester can’t hurt!
- I have a pipe, though. Maybe there are worries.
You speak your mind so wisely! Bringing awareness to your professor is underrated!
- Is your wife single yet?
You’re openly curious about their life outside of the classroom, and the interaction isn’t transactional. A+ from me!
- I’m sorry I asked about your wife. I didn’t know that was inappropriate. Was that inappropriate?
-
As people, sometimes we overstep. Your radical honesty and accountability definitely show here!
- No, I didn’t know you lived on 63 Elm Lane, so how could I have possibly borrowed your exact vintage Burberry vest that you purchased at the South Bank district of London on July 19, 1992?
-
Details, details, details! Other students focus on the big picture, but details will get you (or break you) into everywhere, my friend!
- What do you mean that wasn’t your question?
-
Asking for clarification is never wrong.
- Your wife and I have been making passionate love in her Jeep at the Gorse parking lot every Wednesday during your office hours. But this week, it was Tuesday, so I figured I’d kill some time and visit you! And kill your marriage too.
-
Sometimes, we have schedule hang-ups! But you made the time to come to office hours, and showing how deeply you prioritize their class is important. Your tact is out of this world!
- I got the DNA test back. I’m your brother.
-
Who doesn’t love a heartfelt family reunion? Anyone else getting The Summer I Turned Pretty vibes? Anyone? Anyone?
- Wait, am I even registered in this class?
-
Hey dude, class registration times can be super confusing! Happens to the best of us. And believe me, you are the best of us!
- Wait, you’re the wrong professor?
-
You remember faces, not names, am I right? Or is it names not faces…
- Haha, well. Same time next week?
-
This shows initiative to further deepen your relationship with them, and after this office hours sesh, it definitely deepened!
Thanks for reading this list! I wish you all the best office hours ever this semester. They certainly will be if you follow this article. Specifically to a tee. Don’t leave anything out. Remember to not let them get any words in at all!
*This a satire article. Please do not actually do this. Or maybe, if you’re already friends with your professor, show them this list and have a laugh.