Reviewing Beyonce’s New Country Songs

“Queen Bey” dropped two country songs during the Super Bowl that will be appearing on Act II of Renaissance. “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” will be in the new album released on March 29. This is her first full-length country album that the singer has released.

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

The song begins with lyrics “This ain’t Texas” and “ain’t no hold em” alluding to her Texas roots and the game “Texas hold em.” Playing in the background is a banjo by musician Rhiannon Giddens. Singer and songwriter Raphael Saddiq helped co-compose the newest country hit. Throughout the song, listeners can get a feel for a fun song that has taken TikTok by storm with users doing a line dance to the music. The song is expected to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week. She became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

“16 Carriages”

While her hit song is “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “16 Carriages” deserves recognition for its amazing songwriting on the track. Beyoncė doesn’t hold back any emotions in this song while she discusses her life up to this point in her career. In the first verse, she sings about leaving home at an early age, which can be perceived as her leaving Texas as she enters the limelight. The chorus has powerful lyrics as she sings about tears she’d been “fighting” and the dreams she’s had “ride away.”

In an Instagram post, the singer said, “The album has been in the making for over five years.”

The album titled “Cowboy Carter” features Beyoncé on top of a horse named “Chardonneigh” while she is holding the American flag.