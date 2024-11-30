Insight to MSU Madness and the 2024 Izzone Camput

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

The beloved Izzone Campout tradition took place this year at Munn Field on Michigan State University’s campus earlier this month on October 4. With over 1,500 tents set up, students were ready for a night full of festivities.

One of those students was Reese Carlson, a senior Journalism student and Izzone Section Leader. Carlson shared her unique experience, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Izzone Campout and what makes the MSU Izzone student section truly special.

Like many incoming freshmen, Carlson initially joined the Izzone student section as a way to find people to attend basketball games with her. After seeing an ad on Instagram, she joined and began managing the Izzone’s social media on Instagram and X. Eventually, she took on the role of section leader. This year, Carlson was also heavily involved in planning the 2024 campout, which was packed with activities.

The night kicked off at 7 p.m. with Michigan State Madness at the Breslin Center. The event introduced both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, with speeches from head coaches Robin Fralick and Tom Izzo. Following the speeches, there were team scrimmages and the annual dunk contest, where Coen Carr claimed victory for the second consecutive year.

A particularly moving moment came when Northern Michigan University, Coach Izzo’s alma mater, announced the retirement of his number 10 jersey. The news was delivered by Izzo’s childhood friend and former NFL coach, Steve Mariucci, bringing an emotional surprise to both the coach and the crowd.

After Michigan State Madness wrapped up, students returned to Munn Field to watch the Michigan State vs. Oregon football game being streamed. Although the Spartans fell short, losing 10-34, the night’s energy remained high.

“It’s really cool to see everyone come together,” Carlson remarked. One of the things Carlson enjoys the most is “asking people if they want to be on the [Izzone] Instagram and all of them being so excited.”

The excitement continued late into the night with a variety of activities. A drone show lit up the sky, displaying fun graphics and even spelling out “Izzone Campout” above the field. Freshman basketball players also participated in the long-standing tradition of crowd surfing with the help of Izzone members, marking their first official Campout experience.

As the night drew on, players mingled with students, taking photos and chatting to make the event feel personal and memorable. It wasn’t until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning that students were awakened to pack up- bringing an end to the festivities.

The Izzone Campout, now in its 28th year, continues to showcase why the Izzone is consistently ranked among the top student sections in the nation. Carlson emphasized that “memberships continue to sell out” and the energy is unparalleled. “Everyone is always hyped… and I don’t think that kind of energy is [found] everywhere.”

As basketball season approaches, students can stay connected with the Izzone by following their social media accounts, @thisistheizzone on Instagram and @ThisistheIZZONE on X. For anyone looking to experience the unmatched atmosphere of Michigan State basketball, the Izzone is the place to be.