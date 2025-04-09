Women in Music: Female Artists Dominating the Industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

March is Women’s History Month! As we shed light on the strides made by women all over the world, I would like to take this time to highlight those women who are dominating the music industry in the past year. From tours to albums, 2024 was one for the books.

Sabrina Carpenter

While she has been in the music industry since 2014, Sabrina has made a name for herself within the past year. With her release of “Espresso” in April 2024, she soared her way to the 3rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, later in June of 2024, with her release of “ Please, Please, Please “ she was able to secure her first ever #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then on August 23, 2024, Sabrina dropped her newest album “Short n’ Sweet”. This album immediately skyrocketed, all songs claiming a spot in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. Its success was also cemented by becoming a platinum certified album 35 days post-release. The album also received 8 Grammy nominations, including album of the year, and won best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for “Espresso”.

After the release of “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina went on to have a very successful tour celebrating its release. She has toured the United States and is now overseas performing her second leg. Later this year she will be returning to the United States for a final leg of the tour!

Taylor Swift

For the past few years, Taylor Swift has been on her worldwide stadium tour known as “The Eras Tour”. This tour visited 21 countries, 51 cities and had a setlist that was 3 hours and 15 minutes long. Not only was this tour reconnecting fans with Taylor’s old music but showed how strong she is as a performer. She also released a movie and book to go with this tour. The book sold 1 million copies in its first week and the movie made $92.8 million opening weekend. The tour itself also grossed over 2 billion dollars, making it THE highest grossing tour in history.

During this tour, Taylor did not stop working on music. Last year she released her 11th album “The Tortured Poets Department”. It sold 2.6 million copies during its first week and became the best selling album of 2024. Taylor also released two re-recordings of her albums “Speak Now” and “1989” during this tour.

Charli XCX

Charlil XCX consumed the entirety of summer 2024 with the release of her album “brat.”. For weeks, everything was bright lime green as fans celebrated “brat summer”. The album accumulated 46.72 million streams in the first week and the remix version of the album got 132 million streams in its first week. She also carried out a successful tour for the album called the Sweat Tour. This tour was alongside one of her good friends, Troye Sivan. Sivan also had a song with XCX on her deluxe version of the album “brat”. The album had 7 nominations at this year’s Grammys, taking home “Best Recording Package”, “Best Dance/Electric Album”, and “Best Dance Pop Recording” for its song “Von Dutch”.

This month, we should take the time to reflect on ALL of the strides made by women not only in the music industry, but everywhere. Allow their accomplishments to serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that anyone from anywhere can do anything.