Winter Self-Care: Easy Routines to Boost Mood and Energy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, winter has its way of slowing everything down. From simple lack of motivation to not even wanting to get out of bed, there are so many different things that are so much harder to do during the cold season compared to a hot summer. While winter can be beautiful and cozy, it really can also make us feel so drained and even a little disconnected from ourselves. That’s why self-care during the colder months is an essential. The good news is that self-care doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. Small, intentional routines can make a big difference in how you feel day to day.

One of the simplest ways to boost your mood during the winter time is to create a gentle morning routine that gives you something to look forward to. Instead of immediately reaching for your phone, try starting your day with something comforting: a warm shower, your favorite playlist, or a hot drink you truly enjoy (not just the quickest caffeine fix). Even five extra minutes of calm can shift your mindset for the rest of the day. Natural light is also key. Opening up your blinds with that little bit of sunshine can help reset your internal clock and improve your energy levels more than you might expect. A lot of people also really enjoy incorporating a skin care routine into both their regular daily routines. Great skincare brands for these routines during the winter include (but not limited to) Tatcha, Glow Recipe, Laneige, Clinique, The Ordinary, and so many more. Finding a nice skincare routine can be so refreshing as well as fun! Since implementing all of these things into my lifestyle, I have noticed that I wake up feeling more refreshed and relaxed compared to stressed out or in a rush.

Movement is another powerful tool for winter self-care, but it doesn’t have to mean intense workouts or gym memberships. In fact, winter is the perfect time to redefine what “movement” looks like for you. Stretching while watching TV, taking cozy walks bundled up in your favorite coat, or doing a short yoga flow at home all count. The goal isn’t perfection, but rather, consistency. Moving your body helps release endorphins, ease stiffness from cold weather, and shake off that sluggish feeling that tends to settle in during the colder months. Some people on the other hand may actually prefer going to the gym or even taking classes throughout the week. Pilates and yoga classes are great ways to both socialize and exercise at the same time. Working out regularly can really change so much for a person and keep motivation going as well.

Finally, winter is an ideal season to lean into rest and nourishment without guilt. Prioritize sleep by creating a cozy nighttime routine with soft lighting and comfy, warm blankets. Winding down without screens when you can is again always so helpful. Nourishing meals also play a huge role in energy levels, so focus on foods that feel comforting yet fueling, like soups, roasted vegetables, and warm breakfasts. Emotional nourishment is just as important. Always be sure to check in with yourself, allow for slower days, and don’t underestimate the power of connection, whether that’s a coffee date with a friend or a quiet night journaling at home. Winter doesn’t have to feel like something to “get through.” With the right self-care routines, it can become a season of rest, reflection, and gentle renewal.