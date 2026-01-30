Winter in NJ & NYC: Fun Places That Can Be Worth Visiting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As winter approaches, people start to dread the seasonal change. And honestly, because of the typical Jersey/NYC weather that is impacted by cold temperatures and unbearable snow, I don’t blame their grudges with winter at all. But there are many places you can visit during this time where you can enjoy and have fun. While winter is still here, these are some places and activities recommendations that can possibly change your opinion on the season once you visit!

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, NYC

You probably heard of this place thousands of times on your explore pages, but this time of the year, it can totally be worth going! Because of its recent popularity, the park underwent a surge of visitors during the holidays, which can make the visiting experience uncomfortable. But now that the holiday season is over, a lot of its hype has died down which makes it the perfect time to visit and enjoy the park to the max. The village isopen until March 1st, so you have plenty of time to plan a trip. The park offers holiday shops, food, and beverages such as hot chocolate from S’mores N’more and Korean corn dogs from Lazy Dog to name a few. It is fairly close to Jersey, plus, New York City during wintertime can be magical, so why not consider the winter village?

Ice Skating

Ice skating definitely has to be on your bucket list during the winter. Even if you don’t know how to ice skate, just getting on the rink and attempting can be a fun night between friends and family filled with laughter. In the Winter Village at Bryant Park, there is actually a rink where people can ice skate, but another NYC alternative is at The Rockefeller Center, where you can not only have a good time but also enjoy the view of NYC skyscrapers. Nothing screams winter vibes more than ice skating!

American Dream Mall in NJ

American Dream Mall in New Jersey is one of the biggest malls in America. An ice skating rink is located inside the mall, as well as a whole Nickelodeon theme park featuring roller coasters and amusement park rides. Not only that, but the mall offers snowboarding and skiing on top of the many clothing stores and restaurants if you simply just want to shop and grab a bite. There are many things to do on a winter day at American Dream, and the best thing about it is that all of these activities are indoors, so you can appreciate these activities without having to face the cold temperatures outside.

Top’s Diner

Top’s Diner is a New Jersey staple. With its wide variety of food, the diner is highly talked about and recommended on all social media. Some of its most popular dishes include their disco fries, breakfast items like Biscoff pancakes, and their pastas, although they have many other foods. Going out to eat is convenient because during the NJ/NYC winter where weather can be extreme, there’s only so much you can do, so choosing a night out to stay cozy in a diner will never get old.

Campgaw Mountain Ski Area

Not many people can say they tried snow tubing, but Campgaw Mountain Ski Area in Mahwah, NJ, allows you to do so. With Mahwah’s nature-y feel, you can go snow tubing down a slope with your friends and family beside you, with a cool woodsy vibe. It will definitely give you an adrenaline rush, but a lot of people want to do it again once they get to the bottom of the slope. You can also opt for skiing if that seems more up your speed; either way, it would be an adventurous day to experience with family and friends.

Pinot’s Palette/Paint & Sip

For a different approach, painting can always satisfy your creative itch. There are many Pinot’s Palette locations around Jersey and NYC, but other paint & sip stores exist around the region as well. For Pinot’s Palette, you can pick any painting you want to paint from the company’s website and bring some food and snacks that you can enjoy with friends while painting. It creates a calm environment where you’re comfortable and warm in the winter, but also doing a fun activity that is very peaceful.

So, summer has beaches, fall has pumpkin patches, spring has parks, and winter can often be left out of the mix. But, I hope with these recommendations and ideas, you are able to see some of the activities that winter offers and be able to have fun and enjoy yourself during the winter just as much as you do with the other seasons!