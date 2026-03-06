Why Refreshers are Winning Over Coffee on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee has always been a big part of college life. Early classes, long lectures, and busy schedules often mean students are looking for something to keep them energized. But, refreshers are especially popular when students want something that is not coffee.

Not Everyone Likes the Taste of Coffee

One of the biggest reasons refreshers are growing in popularity is simple: taste. Coffee can be bitter and strong, and not everyone enjoys it. Many students drink it only for the caffeine, even if they do not love the flavor.

Refreshers provide energy while tasting lighter and sweeter, which makes them easier to enjoy throughout the day.

A Break from Heavy Drinks

Too much coffee is not always good. It can cause jitters and anxiety or make it harder to sleep. During busy times like midterms, students sometimes look for something that feels less intense. That is where refreshers come in. They provide a boost without feeling as heavy, making them a popular choice for students who want to balance.

Variety and Customization

For another reason, the refresher stands out is its variety. Favors like Strawberry Dragonfruit, Strawberry Acai, Mango Pineapple, etc gives students many choices. There is something for everyone’s different tastes and moods. They are also easy to customize. Students can just have sweetness, or change ingredients to fit what they like. That flexibility makes refreshers feel more personal than a basic cup of coffee.

A Shift in Student Preferences

College culture is always evolving, and so are students’ preferences. The rise of refreshers shows that students value balance, flavor, and variety just as much as energy. Coffee may be a classic, but refreshers represent a shift towards choice and personal preference. On today’s campus, that choice matters. It is not just about staying awake. It is also about enjoying what you are drinking.