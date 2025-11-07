Why November Is The Ultimate Self-Care Month  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November has several ways to test our limits. Midterms are over, finals are looming, and the weather is getting colder. This part of the semester is what every college student dreads, as we are all overcome by the feeling of burnout. As college students, we aim to start the semester off strong by ensuring that we attend our classes, study for exams, and hand in assignments on time. With the urge to excel, we overlook how exhausting it can be to overwork ourselves. But, instead of November being the month that drains us, let’s reframe it as the month that grounds us. As we cool down from midterms, let’s utilize this time to check in with ourselves and reflect before we dive into completing the semester successfully.

Do you find yourself up late at night, cramming to finish a paper? Or finding it harder to get up in the morning due to colder weather? Don’t worry, we all do it too. Time slips right past us, and due dates are approaching faster than ever, only adding to our stress. A previous study conducted by Craig S. Galbraith and Gregory B. Merrill indicated that “academic burnout has a negative impact on students’ academic performance and affects their mental health, including feelings of stress, anxiety, frustration, and fear.” Your mental health not only affects your well-being but also the energy and focus you put into other things; all the more reason to allow room for introspection.

While struggling with a decline in your mental health as seasonal depression kicks in, you must battle to maintain your motivation as well. You tell yourself that you’ll study after dinner, and then you’re lying in bed scrolling through TikTok at 11 p.m. Habits such as this are normal. To refrain from making these temporary habits permanent, you have to slow down and plan to prepare for finals season.

Use November as an opportunity for reflection. You can do this by asking yourself, what is working and what is not? You can revisit your time management or study habits so that you are well prepared for the final exams to come. With this, you must also demonstrate gratitude to yourself. Appreciate those small wins, whether it is getting up for that 8 am class you contemplate skipping every week or celebrating the just-passing grade you received on an exam you were sure that you were going to fail. You can shift your mentality from stress to self-appreciation by acknowledging the efforts you put into yourself. Most importantly, spend time with yourself and the ones you love. During the first half of the semester, schedules are full, and we have time for nothing other than homework. Take this period to have a self-care night or enjoy a night out with friends who make you laugh till you cry.

It’s okay to take breaks without guilt; school isn’t going anywhere, so soak up some of that November sun and feel alive again. By changing your perspective and following through with a new approach, you can change this month into one where you flourish and discover a new sense of peace.