This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know that feeling you get on a Sunday afternoon when the weekend isn’t necessarily over just yet, but it already feels like it? That’s exactly how November feels to me. Sundays, especially the extremely lazy ones, consist of lying in bed all day, watching movies or TV, and wanting to do absolutely nothing but relax before the coming week begins. You dread what’s ahead on Monday morning and pray for the next weekend to come just a little faster. November is just like that, in a way. You want to do absolutely nothing other than put on a good show and lie in bed.

Halloween and midterms are over, it’s pitch black outside before 5 p.m., and somehow, there are only six Fridays until Christmas. For us college students, it’s that time of year when we have to convince ourselves we still have enough motivation to finish the semester, make it to winter break, and finally get some rest. The exhaustion starts to hit as finals creep closer, and all we want is a chance to reset. Getting to that finish line is the perfect motivation to keep ourselves going during this month. Keeping up with assignments, making a plan, and getting enough sleep are all great ways to push through this never-ending month. Just remember, there’s definitely something to look forward to at the end of it.

Although Sundays can be super lazy at times, there are also the ones when your mind doesn’t stop racing as you try to feel prepared for the week. There’s this assignment and that one, and they’re all due around the same time. You want to clean, do laundry, and tackle whatever else may come up. It can seem like a never-ending loop of things to do when you literally just want to do nothing. While you’re thinking about everything you have to get done, sit down for a second and try to appreciate that you don’t have anywhere you physically need to be until the next day. Give yourself a chance to breathe. I swear it’s more helpful than you might expect.

I think November feels like Sunday because I’m just so ready for a break, but life isn’t quite there yet. Pushing through it and getting everything done feels like the only answer. The anticipation of winter break is what’s going to get me through, and hopefully, it’ll get you through, too. Honestly, maybe November feels like Sunday because we’re all just waiting for a Monday that genuinely feels like a fresh start.